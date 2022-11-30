DoSomething.org Launches Make STEM 100% Program to Fuel the Next Generation of STEM Leaders
Organization to launch a PSA highlighting diversity gaps in STEM and equip young people to advocate for more equitable STEM education in their schoolsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DoSomething.org, the national hub for youth-centered activism, announces the launch of Make STEM 100%, a program designed to support young people’s exploration in the field and activate them as advocates in closing STEM readiness and diversity gaps in the United States. The program demystifies the field and opportunities available to students, highlights the importance of skills gained through STEM as a critical tool in a young change makers’ toolkit, and positions young leaders to advocate for more equitable STEM education and curriculum.
In a survey conducted in August 2022, DoSomething members expressed interest in learning about career opportunities in STEM. Students indicated that their school and extracurricular activities did not prepare them for STEM careers and cited obstacles such as lack of mentors and teachers with subject expertise, as well as lack of confidence and aptitude in STEM subjects.
“In the US, only twenty percent of high school graduates are prepared for college-level coursework in STEM. This woefully low statistic represents an equity gap and a direct concern for our membership and all young people,” said DoSomething CEO DeNora Getachew. “Yet STEM careers are projected to grow over 8 percent per year, faster than any other sector. Getting STEM readiness to one hundred percent is a critical pathway in creating equitable economic opportunity and mobility for all young people and ensuring that they are equipped to forge a future in this growing and essential field.”
As part of the program and in partnership with 3M and the General Motors Foundation, DoSomething convened a group of experts and young leaders in STEM for a virtual event to discuss STEM equity and representation; how young people can create their own STEM roadmap in the field; and provide concrete ways for young people to gain confidence to pursue STEM opportunities. You can view the entire conversation here. Make STEM 100% also features a curated resource guide for young people to share offerings (courses, internships, partner organizations, etc.) that equip them and their peers to advance their interests and gain real life experience in the field.
"The outlook for science is promising — especially among young people. Our State of Science study found that Millennials and Gen Z both have a higher appreciation for science and expect it to drive social impact, with a focus on solutions for sustainability, healthcare and STEM equity,” said Dr Jayshree Seth, 3M Corporate Scientists and Chief Science Advocate. “But more work is needed, and we need more diverse voices. The world requires innovation. Innovation needs science. Science demands diversity. Diversity warrants equity."
To help raise awareness around Make STEM 100%, DoSomething is launching a new PSA to highlight startling facts and figures about equity in STEM. In the PSA, Alexis Williams, STEM activist and influencer, asks students on UCLA’s campus to play Two Truths and a Lie – a guessing game where participants, when presented with three facts, must identify the lie.
"As a Black and Latina Queer programmer, I'm passionate about further exploring the intersection of social activism and tech," said Williams. "Speaking with students and illuminating the current diversity gaps that still exist in STEM was a clear reminder that now is the time to act. Robust and equitable STEM education is key to building a future that serves us all!"
The PSA calls on students to take civic action and advocate for more equitable STEM offerings in their school in order to champion and increase the number of students with access to STEM courses and skills. The program and PSA will run on campuses and in theaters across the US, using the Two Truths and a Lie game to spark conversations about STEM equity and readiness where young people are. To learn more about the facts and how young people can begin to advocate for change, please view the PSA here.
“A strong education and foundation in STEM can serve as a catalyst for change in our society,” said Terry Rhadigan, vice president of Corporate Giving at General Motors. “We believe that the Make STEM 100% program will help to close gaps and equip students from all backgrounds with the STEM skills and knowledge needed tackle a wide range of issues that impact young people, including racial discrimination, climate change and more.”
This new program comes on the heels of DoSomething’s new strategic plan, Fuel the Future, which is designed to fuel young people to change the world by taking action on the issues that are most pressing to them. DoSomething is evolving its programmatic offerings beyond singular, “nice” volunteer opportunities and equips a diverse collective of young people to take action on and build solutions to address the root causes of issues to drive meaningful change.
About DoSomething.org
DoSomething fuels young people to change the world. As the national hub for youth-centered activism, DoSomething has activated more than 5 million young people representing every U.S. area code and over 130 countries. DoSomething has registered over 360,000 new voters since 2018 and awarded more than $1.8 million in scholarships to young people since 2010. When you join DoSomething.org, you are joining a reflective and inclusive collective of young people who are collaborating to develop and implement the solutions to the most pressing issues facing society today.
