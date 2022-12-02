Perception generates real-time World Cup match highlights using its innovative Timeline Event Links

Timeline Event Markers shown on iPhone Timeline Event Markers shown on iPad

LONDON, ENGLAND, UK, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perception innovates again by adding event links within their multiscreen apps that instantly take the user to key moments during the game. These event links are seen as icons in the playback timeline and also listed in the EPG as individual events that can also be played sequentially creating full game highlights on the fly.

T-2’s tv2go service in Slovenia is already benefiting from this cool feature enabling their customers to get straight to all the action from a game quickly and easily.

Whistle events such as start and finish of each half, fouls, yellow and red cards, other significant events such as great shots and of course all the goals!

Perception’s Timeline Event Links, shown in the pictures below, appear during the live stream and will also be available when watching the game in catchup or when recording the game to watch later in Perceptions PVR.

Event markers aren’t just for football they can be used for any sport, music, news, documentaries, in fact any content that has a requirement or a need to go straight to a certain point in the stream’s timeline.

John Mills, Perception Group CEO said: “We absolutely love this feature and from the feedback, our customer’s viewers do too. It’s so important to recognise that in today’s world, not everyone has the time to watch the whole game so providing easy access to the important parts gives Perception users the choice to watch live, catchup later or view the highlights directly from within catchup”

See the videos on our website www.perception.tv demonstrating this feature using our latest Amazon Fire TV app and our IOS app on iPad.

