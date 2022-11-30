Piktochart Expands Its Templates Library With New Formats
Information design company Piktochart introduced a suite of new template formats, including charts, banners, certificates, cards, menus, and Zoom backgrounds.PENANG, MALAYSIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piktochart adds new formats to its template library to meet the needs of businesses and educators worldwide in creating visuals.
The release expands the existing library, which already offers a broad range of formats, including infographics, posters, brochures, flyers, presentations, reports, and more. The new release includes:
• Banners (Email, Blog, Social Media)
• Cards (Invitations, Holiday Cards, Greetings, Gift Cards)
• Certificates
• Charts
• Diagrams
• Menus
• Zoom Backgrounds
“Piktochart has been assisting users in creating infographics, posters, presentations, and reports for their daily work tasks for over ten years. This year, we’ve published 637 new templates to help them excel in visual communication. As we serve a global market across more than 20 industries, we identified a wide range of needs for visuals. This is why, in addition to creating new templates for our standard formats, we’ve decided to explore new ones. Our aim is to give more creative freedom to our users and save them time,” said Natasya Sunarto, Communication Design Lead at Piktochart.
The newly added formats were accompanied by 100+ templates on different topics, from YouTube banners and holiday cards to Venn diagrams and flowcharts.
“We realized that what keeps us going is the trust that came through many successes—big and small—in users' daily tasks. And we aspire to be the trusted partner in our users' memorable moments and milestones. Therefore, we released new templates for wedding invitations, birthdays, and baby showers. We also created greeting card templates for the upcoming holiday season so everyone can send their wishes to loved ones,” added Sunarto.
In addition, Piktochart has released new templates for menus, newsletters, banners, and gift cards to support business owners and entrepreneurs. The templates are fully customizable, so users can adjust them in minutes.
Diagram, chart, and graph templates were created to help business professionals and educators break down complex information into digestible visuals.
Piktochart’s templates, including the new formats, can be edited and customized for free with an online account.
About Piktochart
Founded in 2011, Piktochart is an all-in-one information design platform for creating professional visuals and repurposing video content online. Chosen by 11 million professionals worldwide, Piktochart lets you quickly turn any information into a graphic that fosters an effective understanding of your message. If you want to learn more, visit www.piktochart.com.
