SPTO hosts Sustainable Tourism Policy Workshop training for Tokelau

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) hosted a consultation workshop with the Tokelau Department of Economic Development, Natural Resources and Environment (EDNRE) on November 23rd –24th at the Tokelau Office in Apia, Samoa, as part of the initial consultations for the development of the Tokelau Sustainable Tourism Policy.

As a Small Island State that is exploring a sustainable tourism journey, this initial tourism policy aims to inform decision-making processes at the national level. The EDNRE anticipates that the two-day workshop and the policy development would provide clarity on an overarching strategic direction for tourism development for the island nation.

Tokelau is home to approximately 1,500 people who reside on the three atolls of Nukunonu, Fakaofo, and Atafu. Governed by the Taupulega, each atoll designates representatives that make up the General Fono which is the highest decision making body for the Territory. Tokelau has been a Member of SPTO since July 2019.

In acknowledging the importance of the workshop, SPTO CEO Chris Cocker mentioned that as a small island state, it was crucial that Tokelau clearly defines the type of tourism suitable for its people and environment.

“EDNRE is on the right track, and I acknowledge the importance of this partnership through SPTO in ensuring that any major tourism development issues are minimized. I congratulate Mika Perez and his team for making this happen, and we look forward to finalizing the policy in mid-2023,” Mr Cocker said.

EDNRE Director Mika Perez highlighted that Tokelau was amongst the smallest Pacific island countries and working together with partners like SPTO is crucial in ensuring that Tokelau does not make mistakes which can be avoided with better planning.

“Tourism is a potential economic activity that would serve our people well and assist with viable flight operations between Tokelau and the world. We want to do tourism right, and starting with a sustainable tourism policy is key to ensuring that tourism benefits our people and safeguards our natural resources and culture. This week’s workshop has helped us in discussing our vision, goals, and priorities to formulate the roadmap for starting tourism in Tokelau,” Mr Perez said.

The workshop ended with an Industry Study Tour of suitable tourist accommodations, attraction sites, and activities in both Upolu and Savaii in Samoa which concluded on 27 November.