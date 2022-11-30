Pacific Tourism Organisation one of 18 new Affiliate Members admitted into the United National World Tourism Organisation

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) has welcomed the confirmation of its Affiliate Membership in the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). SPTO was one of 18 candidates whose membership were approved at the recent 117th session of UNWTO’s Executive Council in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The newly admitted UNWTO members reflect the diversity of the tourism sector, with private companies, destination management organizations, universities, professional associations, intergovernmental organization and NGOs, all represented. The new additions also reflect UNWTO’s global mission, six from Europe; four from the Americas; four from Asia and the Pacific; two from Africa and two from the Middle East.

In acknowledging the announcement SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker thanked the Fijian Government for endorsing SPTOs application to the UNWTO. And acknowledged the importance of this membership to UNWTO, in terms of regional representation to this global tourism body.

“This announcement could not have come at a better time, as Pacific tourism seeks to accelerate our recovery from the pandemic. This membership will support recovery through valuable opportunities for learning, sharing of information, exploring partnerships and capitalizing on new opportunities. This is particularly important for our smaller members, some of whom are not yet members of UNWTO”.

“Membership in tourism’s global body is an important step for SPTO as we seek to become the recognized regional leader in sustainable tourism development. As an organisation, we see great value in keeping abreast of global trends and development and through UNWTO membership we also hope to be able to shine a light on the unique strengths and challenges of our Pacific Tourism sector”, Mr Cocker said.

Sharing similar sentiments, UNWTO Secretary-General, Zurab Pololikashvili, welcomed the 18 new entities noting that diverse membership is of great importance to the organisation.

“We are proud to see the Affiliate Members network growing while adding value to the Organization. With this official approval of the Executive Council, the new members can enjoy all the rights and benefits corresponding to this UNWTO membership, in accordance with the statutes and rules of the Organization,” Secretary-General Pololikashvili said.

The 18 new Affiliate Members are:

• Asociación Española de Directores y Directivos de Hotel (Spain)

• Busan Tourism Organization (Republic of Korea)

• Cappadocia University / Kapadokya Üniversitesi (Türkiye)

• Comité International Des Festivals Du Film Touristique – CIFFT (Austria)

• Escuela Profesional De Turismo De La Universidad Nacional De San Antonio Abad Del Cusco (Peru)

• Eturia CLM (Spain)

• Hospitality & Tourism Association of Eswatini (Eswatini, the Kingdom of)

• Innovaris SL (Spain)

• Jeddah Central Development Company (Saudi Arabia)

• Johannesburg Tourism Company (South Africa)

• Manifest Destinations Group, INC. (United States of America)

• National Inbound and Domestic Tourism Association of Moldova (Moldova)

• ONWARD (United States of America)

• Osaka University of Tourism (Japan)

• Pacific Tourism Organization (Fiji)

• Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (Jordan)

• PT. Pintu Bali Digital (Indonesia)

• Smart Tourism & Hospitality Consulting SA – SMART THC (Panama)