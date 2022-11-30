New Zealand Maori Tourism Announced as the Diamond Partner for 2023 South Pacific Tourism Exchange

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) has today announced New Zealand Maori Tourism as its Diamond Partner for the 2023 South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE), which will be held at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand in Christchurch from 12-13 May. The value of the sponsorship for the event is over $100,000.

The CEO of the Pacific Tourism Organisation Mr. Christopher Cocker welcomed the generous contribution by New Zealand Maori Tourism and added that it would go a long way in helping revive tourism in the Pacific following the negative impact of the pandemic.

“We are beyond excited to be working with New Zealand Maori Tourism to host this grand event, which is considered to be the largest regional tourism event of the Pacific. With a large number of our valued partners from across the region and the world expected to be part of SPTE 2023, we are looking forward to presenting a platform for major global tourism operators to connect with new and existing markets that showcase the best of what the Pacific has to offer,” said Mr. Cocker.

The CEO of New Zealand Maori Tourism, Ms. Pania Tyson-Nathan said that they were delighted to partner with SPTE in 2023.

“Our shared whakapapa connections and close regional proximity provides significant and unrealised potential for us all. We look forward to welcoming whanau back to Otautahi (Christchurch) next year,” she said.

After a four year hiatus, SPTE 2023 will once again enable its industry partners to come together for the mission of promoting the Pacific to the world in May at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand, Christchurch.