The World's Grandest Celebration of Giving Launched on Giving Tuesday to Help Small Business Beat the Recession
Grand Connection Community Members Collaborate to Give Over $10k in Free Gifts to Entrepreneurs Worldwide
By being of service, in community, grand things can be achieved.””VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grand Connection, a global virtual business networking community, is hosting its 3rd Grand Giveaway offering thousands of dollars in gifts to support other businesses. Members of the community have contributed online courses, digital books, business tools, and coaching to help businesses and individuals survive, beat the recession and thrive.
— Susan Jarema
“Grand Giving, being of service, is the underlying philosophy of the community,” says Carolyn Cooper McOuatt, co-founder of the Grand Connection. “Our Members share resources, skills, expertise, connections, referrals and opportunities.” Grand Giving allows everyone to gain the most, build trust and create grand opportunities through collaboration. “You don’t have to do it alone,” adds Susan Jarema, co-founder. “By being of service, in community, grand things can be achieved.”
Access to gifts are completely free to anyone who registers – there's something for everyone. The gifts topics include business, wellness, mindset, productivity, personal development and more. These take the form of online courses & programs, ebooks, coaching, guides, blueprints, checklists, assessments and toolkits. Entrepreneurs can access these gifts online up until Jan 5, 2023 and visit Grand Connection Events held on zoom to meet the contributors and make connections. Guests can attend 2 events for free before joining as a member.
The Grand Giveaway coincides with the Grand Giving Conference Dec 8 and 9. This 2 day free virtual event is open to all business and life enthusiasts seeking inspiration and positivity. Guests will hear inspiring Grand Talks from the members, receive gifts and take part in networking breakouts on zoom.
About the Grand Giveaway:
The Grand Connection offers two giveaways each year. Entrepreneurs can access FREE resources for this Giveaway until Jan 5, 2023.
Access to free gifts: https://grand-giveaway-2022-2211.eventraptor.com/
About the Grand Giving Conference:
Experts from the Grand Connection community will share their wisdom and stories to inspire us and support us to make a bigger impact in this world through Grand Giving. There will be many networking breakout rooms to connect, create opportunities and collaborate together. More info: https://grandconnection.ca/grand-giving-conference-with-amy-mclaren/
About the Grand Connection:
The Grand Connection is a supportive global community that provides education, inspiration and support you need through EDUnetworking to reach your Grand Potential. Connect, create and collaborate with like minded leaders who share the values of Grand Giving. You are supported in your business growth through skill sharing, collaborative marketing opportunities and peer to peer learning.
Susan Jarema
+1 604-720-9777
email us here
Grand Connection
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn