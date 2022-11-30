Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 01, 2022

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 01, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Pymatuning Valley Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Champaign Concord Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Defiance Mark-Milford-Hicksville Joint Township Hospital District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Mariemont City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 SERS Examination Mariemont City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 STRS Examination Hamilton County Board of Developmental Disabilities

Hamilton County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Ottawa Village of Elmore

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Pickaway Pickaway County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Pike South Central Ohio Computer Association Regional Council of Governments

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Basic Audit Portage Brimfield Township

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Financial Audit FFR

Sandusky Birchard Public Library

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Tuslaw Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 STRS Examination Tuslaw Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 SERS Examination Summit Akron City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 SERS Examination Akron City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 STRS Examination Summit County Board of Developmental Disabilities

Summit County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Washington Washington State Community College

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Williams Williams County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Wood Village of Luckey

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, December 01, 2022 on the AOS Audit Search website.