Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 01, 2022
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 01, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Pymatuning Valley Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Champaign
|Concord Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Defiance
|Mark-Milford-Hicksville Joint Township Hospital District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Mariemont City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|SERS Examination
|Mariemont City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|STRS Examination
|Hamilton County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Hamilton County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Ottawa
|Village of Elmore
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pike
|South Central Ohio Computer Association Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Basic Audit
|Portage
|Brimfield Township
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Sandusky
|Birchard Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Tuslaw Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|STRS Examination
|Tuslaw Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|SERS Examination
|Summit
|Akron City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|SERS Examination
|Akron City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|STRS Examination
|Summit County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Summit County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Washington
|Washington State Community College
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Williams
|Williams County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Village of Luckey
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|
The full reports will be available Thursday, December 01, 2022 on the AOS Audit Search website.
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.