Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 01, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 01, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Pymatuning Valley Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Champaign Concord Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Defiance Mark-Milford-Hicksville Joint Township Hospital District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Mariemont City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 SERS Examination
Mariemont City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 STRS Examination
Hamilton County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Hamilton County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Ottawa Village of Elmore
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Pickaway Pickaway County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Pike South Central Ohio Computer Association Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Basic Audit
Portage Brimfield Township
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit FFR
Sandusky Birchard Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Tuslaw Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 STRS Examination
Tuslaw Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 SERS Examination
Summit Akron City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 SERS Examination
Akron City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 STRS Examination
Summit County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Summit County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Washington Washington State Community College
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Williams Williams County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Wood Village of Luckey
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, December 01, 2022 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Distribution channels:


