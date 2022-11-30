Albers School of Business and Economics Offers Laid Off Tech Workers Up to $15K in Scholarships
Eligibility Requirements Include Previous Full-Time Employment in US-Headquartered Tech Firm and Job Termination After September 1, 2022SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle University’s Albers School of Business and Economics has launched a program dubbed Project Pivot to support current and prospective graduate students whose jobs were terminated in the recent wave of tech layoffs.
The program aims to support workers who had been employed full-time for a US-headquartered tech firm listed in the Layoffs.fyi tracker and were terminated after September 1, 2022.
Eligible current Albers students can receive up to $15K in total scholarship assistance, depending on their remaining credits to degree completion, if enrolled full-time. Total scholarship assistance includes current scholarship awards and the amount of additional funding is determined on a case-by-case basis.
Eligible new students must enroll full-time in Albers' Professional MBA, Master’s in Finance, Master’s in Accounting & Analytics, or Master’s in Business Analytics programs in either Winter or Spring 2023 quarters. The traditional GMAT/GRE entrance exam requirement as well as application fees have been waived. More information about the program's requirements for new students can be found on the Project Pivot program page.
The deadline to apply for Winter 2023 quarter is December 9, 2022 while the deadline to apply for Spring 2023 quarter is March 10, 2023.
Tech plays an oversized role in Seattle’s economy. The Seattle Times has estimated that 5,900 tech and tech-related jobs in Seattle were lost in October alone. This estimate preceded Amazon’s shedding of 10,000 jobs and Meta’s 11,000 job cuts in early November.
