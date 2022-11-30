Scot Shier Founder of Quintessential Financial Corporation Is Lifeshine Generosity Podcast Featured Guest
Quintessential Financial's Founder Scot Shier Shier explains how he applies his engineering mentality in designing “Financial Freedom Plans” for his clients
What I try to do is help people create a plan where they can feel comfortable with what they have secured, but also from the standpoint of now they can do things both for themselves and for others”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scot Shier founder of Quintessential Financial Corporation was the special guest on the LifeShine Generosity podcast – hosted by John Whitt.
The LifeShine Generosity Podcast features leaders and entrepreneurs generously sharing their hearts with giving stories, tips and strategies for business and life success and the unexpected blessings God bestows on the generous.
Whitt’s featured guest was the founder of Quintessential Financial Corporation, Scot Shier a Certified Financial Planner and licensed investment adviser and professor of Retirement Planning at University of Redlands and UC Irvine Extension.
During the podcast, Shier shared stories as a former aerospace engineer, who served in the Air Force for over 10 years. Shier explains how he applies his engineering mentality in designing “Financial Freedom Plans” for his clients.
During Shier’s appearance he talked about creating a plan; “what I try to do is help people create a plan where they can feel comfortable with what they have secured, but also from the standpoint of now they can do things both for themselves and for others”
Shier went on to talk about financial planning and how it helps clients; “they can enjoy what they have and they can give out of their blessings to others”
In addition to topics of generosity, Shier shared that he has access to a broad range of financial products as a registered representative of Money Concepts Capital Corporation. When he maintains his independence and personally reviews the unique financial needs of each of his clients and provides an in-depth analysis of the recommended investment vehicles available to help them achieve their financial goals.
Whitt had this to say about his guest, “When speaking with Scot it is clear that he incorporates generosity into both his personal and business relationships” During their conversation Whitt commented; “One of the easiest ways to be generous from an effort standpoint is to, if you have the money, write a check, it just takes seconds. I think you can, receive some blessings to the extent that you start to feel a little better about yourself. At least you are doing something positive.”
Shier elaborated by saying; “That's one aspect from the monetary standpoint, but on the relational standpoint, that's where I see the time. That’s the most important because I really believe God made us for relationships first with him, but secondly with each other. When we are spending our time giving, that's where the relationship really comes in. And that's where I think the greater blessing comes.”
The Lifeshine Generosity Project podcast is a weekly Christian faith based podcast that welcomes all religions, hosted by business coach John Whitt produced in a video and conventional audio format at the Market Mover Media Studio located in Irvine, California. The interview with Scot Shier can be heard on all major podcast platforms including iHeart, Apple, Spotify and Amazon Audible.
For more information about Quintessential Financial Corp. or to contact Scot Shier visit his website at https://www.moneyconcepts.com/Wealth-Management/Independent-Financial-Advisor/sshier/
For more information about The Lifeshine Generosity Coaching podcast or to become a guest visit the website at www,Lifeshine.live
