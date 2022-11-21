Links Players International Dereck Wong Is Special Guest On The Lifeshine Generosity Podcast
Dereck Wong SoCal/Las Vegas Area Director of Links Players International was the featured guest on the LifeShine Generosity Podcast
Links Players was started by two PGA pros back in the early 80s and as these pros travel around the country, they wanted to reach out to golfers like you and I to talk about life”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dereck Wong
SoCal/Las Vegas Area Director of Links Players International was the featured guest on the LifeShine Generosity Podcast – hosted by John Whitt
The LifeShine Generosity Coaching podcast features leaders and entrepreneurs generously sharing their hearts with giving stories, tips and strategies for business and life success and the unexpected blessings God bestows on the generous.
Whitt’s featured guest this week was Dereck Wong SoCal/Las Vegas Area Director of Links Players International, he has been a staff member of LPI since 2008. Wong is a long-time business leader in video game development and distribution, currently residing in Las Vegas, NV. As a Links Players leader, he challenges his fellow Links Players to be Christ-led leaders in their businesses, clubs, homes, and communities.
Links Players began 35 years ago, by founder Jim Hiskey. He built a mission around the five letters of LINKS: Love God and others, Integrate Christ’s reign and integrity into all of life, Network friends together in Christ, Kindle compassion for the poor and needy, Share Christ through the great game of golf.
During the podcast, Wong explained how Links Players began, “it was started by two PGA pros back in the early 80s and as these pros travel around the country, they wanted to reach out to golfers like you and I to talk about life” Wong went on to say; “they talk about really things in the bible so we use that as a platform”
Whitt had this to say about Links Players, “Links Players is the foundational reason for my transformation, I didn't grow up in the church, I didn't learn about grace and mercy and all of that until I was 52” As evidenced by his introduction of Wong during the podcast, Whitt was very excited to have Dereck Wong as his guest.
During the podcast, Wong and Whitt discussed the vision and mission of the organization and how remarkable relationships grow out of the fellowship and how to invite fellow golfers to join. They talked about their individual experience and those shared by their fellow Links Players.
The Lifeshine Generosity Coaching podcast is Christian faith based podcast that welcomes all religions. The podcast is a weekly show hosted by business coach John Whitt produced in a video and conventional audio format at the Market Mover Media Studio located in Irvine, California. The interview with Dereck Wong can be heard on all major podcast platforms including iHeart, Apple, Spotify and Amazon Audible.
For more information about Links Players International or to contact Dereck Wong visit their website at www.linksplayers.com
For more information about The Lifeshine Generosity Podcast or to become a guest visit the website at www.Lifeshine.live
