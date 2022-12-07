Submit Release
Viki Johnston Special Guest On The Lifeshine Generosity Podcast

Viki Johnston uses her skills and life experiences to guide her clients in building their self-belief and resilience

how to speak to people in the best way”
— Viki Johnston
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Mover Media -- Viki Johnston Master Practitioner in Neuro-Linguistic Programming was the featured guest on the LifeShine Generosity Podcast – hosted by John Whitt

Viki Johnston, a self-managed Training Consultant with over 25 years of her career dedicated to professional training, is a life long learner. As a Master Practitioner in NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) Johnston uses skills and life experiences to guide her clients in building their self-belief and resilience.

During the podcast Johnston described how the company she founded, Exelorate came to be and how she provides facilitation and consultancy across a wide range of industries. As a result, Johnston develops bespoke training and development programs that are tailored to her client’s precise requirements, across a range of subjects.

When ask how Johnston came up with her company’s name Exelorate, Johnston said; “I wanted to come up with a name that was different and memorabl” Johnston went on to say: “I wanted a explain to people: how do we excel in our communications, how do we speak to people in the best way…”

As a business coach and trainer, Johnston’s goal is to create Light-Bulb Moments for as many people as she can, transforming the world of work in to a fun and rewarding place for everyone.

Whitt asked Johnston about her real life experience with generosity, “How does it make you feel?”

Johnston replied; “I wish I could bottle it"

The Lifeshine Generosity Coaching podcast is Christian faith based podcast that welcomes all religions. The podcast is a weekly show hosted by business coach John Whitt produced in a video and conventional audio format at the Market Mover Media Studio located in Irvine, California.

For more information about Exelorate or a free self assessment visit her website at www.Exelorate.com or to contact Viki Johnston use her email address Viki@exelorate.com

For more information about The Lifeshine Generosity Podcast or to become a guest visit the website at www,Lifeshine.live

Viki Johnston
Exelorate
Viki@exelorate.com
