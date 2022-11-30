GURNICK ACADEMY MARKS GIVING TUESDAY BY GIVING TO OPERATION: CARE AND COMFORT
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts marks global *Giving Tuesday 2022 by donating laptops to nearby veterans. On Monday, Nov. 28, the institution awarded Microsoft Surface tablets to more than 297 deserving veterans. Operation: Care and Comfort (OCC)
*Giving Tuesday is a “global generosity movement.”
Gurnick Academy marked global *Giving Tuesday 2022 by giving to nearby veterans. On Monday, Nov. 28, the institution awarded tablets to deserving veterans.SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts marked global *Giving Tuesday 2022 by giving to nearby veterans. On Monday, Nov. 28, the institution awarded Microsoft Surface tablets to more than 297 deserving veterans.
Operation: Care and Comfort (OCC) Vice President Board member and US Army Combat Veteran Frank Keffer accepted the in-kind donation at the Navy Reserves Center in San Jose, Calif, on behalf of the military and veterans that Operation: Care and Comfort serve.
Recognizing the impact of COVID-19 and the shift toward distance communications and overall personal virtual transactions, Gurnick Academy acknowledges the situations many veterans and their families face keeping pace in a progressively virtual world. OCC representatives openly welcomed the all-new, in-factory boxes and non-preloaded devices.
“We plan to distribute these tablets, first, to military, veterans, and Gold Star families who need assistance this holiday,” says OCC’s President and co-founder Julie DeMaria. “Many requested a laptop or tablet for themselves or their spouse or kids. We will also offer some to local veterans recently housed (formerly homeless) looking for work. Others will be distributed to troops and veterans through other local programs. It is a fantastic gift for them during this holiday season!”
Keffer agrees. Before coming to OCC, he spent 14 years in the Army and was deployed to Iraq from 2003–2004. Keffer says he was an original OCC care package recipient while deployed. He remembers holding on to the notes and California memorabilia sent to him to get through his assignment. “It’s such an amazing opportunity for veterans and their families to receive laptops—let alone new ones! New ones are almost unheard of,” he says. “Many likely wouldn’t have been able to afford these on their own,” says Keffer. “It will be a gift beyond their expectations.”
“We are always looking for ways to thank our veterans for their service,” said Zara J. Gourji, Gurnick Academy’s Chief Process Officer of the initiative. “So, if our student veteran needs a tablet, we will make sure he/she gets it,” continues Gourji.
“It was a pleasure delivering tablets to our local military base and meeting with the veterans in charge of Operation: Care and Comfort,” concludes Fred Faridan Gurnick Academy’s Vice President of Campus Operations. “What a great concept! Knowing the joy, this donation brings to our veterans and their families this holiday season is priceless. We are so glad we could make a difference!”~
*Giving Tuesday is a “global generosity movement.”
Gurnick Academy is a private, post-secondary school offering quality allied health and nursing programs on campuses within California.
Cindy R. Chamberlin, Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts Content Specialist, cchamberlin@gurnick.edu.
Cindy R Chamberlin, SEO Content Specialist
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts
+1 559-495-9246
email us here