CMT Featured Artist Cam Allen Pines To See His Love In “Missin’ You”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Breakout country artist and Oklahoma native Cam Allen released his longing new single "Missin’ You" Friday, Nov. 18. This heartstring tugging tune is sure to have you pulling your love close this winter season.
“'Missin’ You' is an upbeat love song where a guy tries to convince his girl that he loves her more than she knows, by opening up and asking her to enjoy the little moments together. Written when my relationship felt stagnant, this song is meant to inspire you to spice things up and turn on the heat with your partner this winter,” said Allen.
In this love song, Allen croons,
“Let’s go on and on and on forever
Let’s make the most of how both our lives went wrong
Maybe one day we can grow old together
But for now, let’s take it slow.
Cause you’re my glass of wine when I need a buzz
You’re my whole damn reason for fallin’ in love
Baby come and kiss me like you always said you would
‘Cause I’m missin’ you.”
Stream "Missin’ You" here: https://onerpm.link/701494927541
Allen’s previous single "Lake Days" was a smash hit, with the music video premiering on CMT, The Country Network, The Heartland Network and DittyTV.
Since releasing the summertime single, "Lake Days" has reached over 375,000 Spotify streams and over 132,000 views on YouTube. "Lake Days" was Allen’s third 2022 release following his debut EP Daydream, which has racked up over 810,000 Spotify streams since its March 2022 release.
About Cam Allen
Cam Allen and his band of musicians from Oklahoma and Texas have quickly risen through the country music ranks across the Midwest. Blending south side Oklahoma roots with an unmistakable Nashville sound, Cam has headlined numerous sold-out shows and shared the stage with some of the country’s top music talent, including Dustin Lynch, Randy Rogers, Chris Cagle, Corey Kent and Mike Ryan.
Connecting with fans at festivals like Calf-Fry Festival 2022 and SWOSUpalooza 2022, his music traverses a broad spectrum of emotion but is grounded in his authentic style and unique timbre. Shrouded with relatability, Cam’s mellow, yet catchy tracks narrate stories ranging from love and heartbreak to themes of relationships, family and friends. For Cam, “there's a lot about finding your way through life as things change, relationships change, and you walk your path of ups and downs.”
As the lead vocalist, Cam is currently supported by a four-piece band. Will Murray is on lead guitar, Zander Silva is on guitar, Desmund Richey is on bass and Carlos Encarnacion is on drums. These self-taught musicians would gather in their parents’ garages to play music together after their wrestling matches, baseball and football games in high school and college. Now based in Moore, Okla., their love for music and passion for writing evolved over the years into a bluesy tinged vocal sound influenced by classic country greats and Texas red dirt styles.
The music community was first introduced to Cam through a Tweet of him performing that went viral, putting a social spotlight on his music. Cam’s distinct voice landed him on “American Idol” in March 2021 on Season 19 and would result in him being signed to GOAT Music Group.
His debut EP titled Daydream was released in March 2022 on GOAT Music Group, an independent Texas label. Since that project, he has subsequently released six singles. "Daydream," "Drink To That Too," "Texas," "Jack Daniel’s Cologne," "Lake Days" and "Missin' You."
Stay up to date with Cam:
Website: https://camallen.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/camallenmusic
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/camallenmusic/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/camallenmusic/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@camallenofficial
Spotify: Cam Allen on Spotify
YouTube: Cam Allen Music Official
