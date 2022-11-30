Submit Release
Sales Transformation Group Raises $1.1 Million Seed Funding

Ryan Groth - CEO Sales Transformation Group

“With this investment, we plan to scale the STG team and accelerate the delivery of our product roadmap and innovation to continue to sustain the company’s growth and customer loyalty.” ”
— Ryan Groth
DALLAS, TX, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales Transformation Group (STG), founded in 2018, the number one Tech-Enabled Coaching Platform for growth-minded contractors. STG’s platform delivers a proven sales process and announced it had raised $1.1 million in seed funding and is planning for additional capital raises in 2023. The investment will expand our technology and improve customer experience.

“Being uniquely positioned to build scalable and predictable sales processes, STG brings an abundance of relevant insights and knowledge, along with constructive curiosity, to the trades,” said Adam House, Sr., President and CRO of Sales Transformation Group. “This investment in STG solidifies the need to continue with our vision of creating the sales process of the future.”

This funding comes as STG has gained considerable traction in transforming the sales process for 600+ clients. Empowering players in the building and construction market to develop robust internal systems, STG has achieved rapid growth and trust and investment from several industry giants.

“STG’s client base has resoundingly validated our value proposition,” said Ryan Goth, Sales Transformation Group’s CEO and Founder. “With this investment, we plan to scale the STG team and accelerate the delivery of our product roadmap and innovation to continue to sustain the company’s growth and customer loyalty.”

About Sales Transformation Group
The STG Tech-Enabled Coaching Platform delivers a proven sales process for construction, trades, and building materials professionals who want to build a winning team that scales predictably, sells profitably, and gains decisions and commitments quickly and consistently. Learn more at www.salestransformationgroup.com

