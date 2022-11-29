Hikari - A Festival of Lights presented by Tanaka Farms
Chochin lanterns light up the path of Sakura (Cherry Blossom) trees during the Hikari Festival of Lights at Tanaka Farms.
Join Tanaka Farms for a celebration filled with joy and light!IRVINE, CA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Hikari? Loosely translated, Hikari means to shine in Japanese, and this holiday season the team at Tanaka Farms has really made it shine with over a million twinkling lights.
Hikari is back at Tanaka Farms - better than ever - with new light displays, and this year, everyone gets a wagon ride. So, dig out those ugly Christmas sweaters, don those cozy scarves, and get ready for a twinkling evening full of joy and light. It’s the perfect opportunity to grab a hot cocoa and take a cozy Wagon Ride around the festively lit farm that will travel to the “Land of a Thousand Lanterns.”
Once off the wagon, there is the opportunity to wander through the light displays, with music and photo opportunities throughout. Follow the path of holiday lights all the way down to the Festival Grounds where there is the opportunity to visit with the Barnyard Animals, take a photo with the "Living Snowball" chickens, grab some food from the Tanaka Grill, take advantage of lots of photo ops, Mini Golf, Carnival games, Arts & Crafts, and of course, more holiday lights. Santa will be at Hikari every night for pictures, so make sure to stay off the naughty list.
Enjoy live holiday music on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.
Tanaka Farms also offers fresh-cut Christmas trees, poinsettias, wreaths, garland, and other holiday decor in the Holiday Market and Gift Shop open during Hikari.
Dates and Hours of operation:
Hikari - A Festival of Lights is open through December 30th from 4:30 pm to 10 pm.*
Hikari will be closed on the following dates: Monday, December 5, Tuesday, December 6, Monday, December 12, Tuesday, December 13, Saturday, December 24, and Sunday, December 25
