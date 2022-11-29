BOSS Audio Names Javier Vergara Director of Product Management
The Industry Veteran Will Report to the Director of Product DevelopmentOXNARD, CA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOSS Audio Systems (www.bossaudio.com), a leader and innovator in 12 Volt aftermarket audio and video products, is proud to announce it has named industry veteran Javier Vergara Director of Product Management. Effective immediately, Vergara reports to Hootan Rouhani, BOSS Audio Director of Product Development.
“BOSS Audio has become one the top vendors in the industry and I believe together we can take new products to the next level,” said Vergara, who has been in the car audio industry for more than 25 years, including most recently with Alpine Electronics and AAMP Global. “I am very impressed with the company culture and kindness of everyone I’ve met here. My focus as a product developer has been value and user experience, and I know BOSS can deliver.”
At Alpine Electronics and then AAMP Global, Vergara has held positions including Tech Support/Customer Service Specialist, Product Application Specialist, National Product Trainer, Product Development Supervisor, Product Manager, Infotainment Senior Product Manager, and Director of Management.
“Javi has all the tools we needed for the Director of Product Management position here at BOSS Audio, and we are excited to have him on board,” said Rouhani. “Having been in so many roles during his tenure in the mobile audio industry, Javi has a unique resume whereas he can connect and communicate with virtually everyone in every department. This is vital for understanding very specific needs, resulting in getting projects done successfully and on time.”
For more information, please visit www.bossaudio.com.
About BOSS Audio Systems:
Since 1987 BOSS has produced quality audio and video products that feature the latest technology while consistently delivering a clean and powerful sound. Our in-house acoustic, design, mechanical, and electronics engineers collaborate with a vast resources of global manufacturing partners, working as a team to infuse products with state-of-the-art features that have made each listening experience more enjoyable for over 30 years.
The company offers more than 500 car, marine, and Power Sports products that are sold in 130 countries, both in storefront retailers and online. Headquartered in Oxnard, CA, with offices in Shenzhen, China, BOSS leverages robust logistical and production capabilities to create optimized audio and video experiences as well as deliver innovative products.
