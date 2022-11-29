AADB Board of Directors Announces Registration Opening Soon for the 2023 Virtual Mid-Year Meeting
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AADB Board of Directors Announces Registration Opening Soon for the 2023 Virtual Mid-Year Meeting.
The Board of Directors of the American Association of Dental Boards (AADB) is excited to announce that registration will be opening in January for the 2023 Virtual Mid-Year Meeting. The AADB invites our members and oral health stakeholders to join us on April 21st and 22nd on the zoom platform. The program will feature an array of sessions to keep up-to-date with state board concerns and navigate today's regulatory challenges.
The American Association of Dental Boards is a national association that encourages the highest standards of dental education by promoting higher and uniform standards of qualification for dental practitioners. Membership is comprised of boards of dentistry, advanced education boards, present and past members of those boards, board administrators, board attorneys, educators, practitioners, and other oral health stakeholders.
Tonia Socha-Mower, Ed.D, Executive Director/CEO of the AADB, explains that “AADB meetings are an important tool for dental boards to access emerging trends in regulation.” As the national face of state dental boards, the AADB influences the licenses of over half a million oral health practitioners through the regulation of dentists, dental therapists, hygienists, and assistants by our governing members.
James A. Sparks, D.D.S., President of the AADB, notes, “The AADB looks forward to continuing to fulfill the AADB’s mission ‘to serve as a resource by providing a national forum for exchange, development, and dissemination of information to assist dental regulatory boards with their responsibility to protect the public.’”
Dr. Socha-Mower notes, “The Board of Directors of the AADB appreciates the time the AADB members dedicate to staying abreast of the latest information to help their dental boards navigate the challenges of dental regulation.”
President Sparks shares that he looks forward to “Discussing differing ideas while trying to work towards a consensus when needed and all the while promoting the ideals of life-long learning.”
Registration for the 2023 AADB Mid-Year Meeting will open on January 6th, 2023.
Stephanie Rojas
American Association of Dental Boards
+1 312-718-0843
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn