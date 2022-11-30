Quick access to a customized interface with the new igus online shop for Module Connect
180 individual parts offer new configuration options for energy chain connectionsSTAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- igus®, the Germany-based manufacturer of motion plastics, announced it has developed Module Connect, a space-saving plug-in connector for connecting electric cables, fiber optic cables, and pneumatic hoses. Module Connect is used primarily wherever multiple cables are connected in e-chain® cable carriers, and space is at a premium. For free, individual plug-in module configuration, igus has now added 180 individual parts for Module Connect to its online shop.
A single connector for everything instead of many individual ones is the principle of Module Connect. The name stands for a modular system for plug-in modules developed by igus. Customers can select suitable modules from various connectors, combine them, select suitable housings, and connect them, thus achieving almost unlimited module variations with individual widths and heights. The result is a space-saving, individual plug connection. igus uses Harting's "Han-Modular" product range for its connector system.
"Module Connect gives the customer a ready-to-connect assembly with a defined interface that reduces assembly time by 80%," says Markus Hüffel, readycable and readychain Product Manager at igus GmbH.
To allow customers to design their modules as they wish and buy them directly, igus now offers not only finished sets with three or four cable entries but also 180 individual parts from Module Connect in the webshop. Users can find anything from individual housing parts and locking mechanisms to power, signal, data transmission, and pneumatic modules and contacts.
"This gives users complete freedom to customize their interface," says Hüffel. "We are constantly expanding our range."
A strong and reliable connection
The Module Connect housing components are made of fiber-reinforced high-performance plastic that weighs 50% less than traditional rectangular connectors. Accessories, such as the locking and strain relief elements integrated into the housing, ensure maximum reliability. They enclose the connector and provide for a strong connection, even when there are tens of thousands of movements. The Module Connect adapter joins the Module Connect plug-in connector and the energy chain to form a coherent assembly and can even be added to existing energy supply systems.
Click here to learn more about Module Connect from igus.
