SGS Supports Cameroon’s Enforcement of Product Conformity for Imports

Goods imported into Cameroon, except those listed as exempt under Article 8 of Decree No. 2015/1875/PM, must be assessed prior to shipment by SGS

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has announced the Republic of Cameroon’s reaffirmation of its Pre-Shipment Evaluation of Conformity (PECAE) program, underscoring continued efforts to ensure product quality and regulatory compliance for imports.All goods imported into Cameroon, except those listed as exempt under Article 8 of Decree No. 2015/1875/PM, must be assessed prior to shipment by SGS, the state-appointed conformity assessment body. This requirement is established under Prime Ministerial Decree No. 2019/143 and remains a key component of Cameroon’s efforts to strengthen market surveillance and consumer safety.A valid Certificate of Conformity (CoC) issued by SGS must be presented during customs clearance. Products found in local markets without certification are subject to seizure, with legal penalties for non-compliant parties.SGS works in close partnership with Cameroon’s Agency for Standards and Quality (ANOR) to implement the PECAE program, providing expert support to manufacturers, exporters, and traders to ensure full compliance with import regulations.Learn more about SGS’s PECAE services for Cameroon About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.