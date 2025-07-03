Apex Group appoints new Chief AI and Data Science Officer to lead global AI strategy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex Group” or “the Group”), the leading global financial services provider, announces the appointment of Helen Wang as Chief AI and Data Science Officer, based in Abu Dhabi. Wang brings extensive expertise in artificial intelligence strategy, global digital transformation, and technology innovation, further advancing Apex Group’s ambitions to become an AI-driven, client-led, and value-focused financial services leader.A seasoned leader and advisor, over the last 20 years, Wang has worked closely with family offices, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional investors across America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, driving innovation, AI adoption, and digital growth. She also serves as an industry mentor at Harvard University’s Wyss Institute, where she supports emerging innovations in responsible AI.In her new role, Wang will lead Apex Group’s global AI and data science strategy, embedding intelligence across operations to deliver smarter, faster, and more secure services to clients. Her appointment marks a pivotal step in Apex Group’s strategic evolution toward delivering globally connected, AI-enabled, and human-led financial solutions.Helen Wang, Chief AI and Data Science Officer at Apex Group, said:“Apex Group is uniquely positioned to leverage data and AI to enhance its global service delivery. I am ready and committed to contribute and help shape the future of financial services.”Wang’s leadership will play a critical role in delivering short-term, high-impact results, while establishing the foundation for long-term growth and innovation. Her arrival signals Apex Group’s commitment to intelligent transformation and its focus on creating lasting value for clients across markets.Peter Hughes, Founder and CEO of Apex Group, said:“We are pleased to welcome Helen to Apex Group. Helen brings a wealth of global experience and thought leadership in responsible AI and digital transformation. As we navigate this ever-changing marketplace, her appointment reinforces our commitment to innovation.”-ends-NewsroomChanel Townsend | Head of media relationsChanel.Townsend@apexgroup.com | +447391046830About Apex GroupApex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group’s passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.

