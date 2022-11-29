Tuesday, November 29
Rep. Simmons: Without regular prison visits, WA lawmakers cannot address issues of incarceration
This month, more than 20 new legislators were elected to serve Washington, joining me and my fellow legislators in the House and Senate. My colleagues and I are responsible for voting on the billion-dollar budgets for the Washington Department of Corrections, as well as the laws that determine who goes to prison and for how long. Yet few of my colleagues have ever even stepped foot inside of a prison. As many know, I am the first formerly incarcerated person elected to the Washington Legislature. I spent 30 months in the state prison system and know how infrequently lawmakers visit these facilities. Though we meet with various stakeholders including correctional professionals, law enforcement and community advocates and activists in the process of crafting legislation, we rarely hear from a very important voice — incarcerated Washingtonians. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Gabriel Campanario)
Cold weather shelters around western Washington open ahead of winter storm
With freezing temperatures and potential snow headed to Washington this week, multiple local agencies are offering cold weather shelters to the public. Cold weather shelters typically open when overnight temperatures are expected to be below 34 degrees F. Below are a list of places in Snohomish, King and Pierce Counties where you can go if you or someone you know are looking to escape the chill. Continue reading at KOMO News. (KATU)
What’s next for Washington’s drug possession law?
In February 2021, the Washington Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutional the long-standing state law that had made illegal drug possession a felony. The Blake decision, handed down as that year’s legislative session was underway, threw a vast array of drug convictions into question, and left lawmakers scrambling to agree on how Washington should treat possession of drugs, including cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, moving forward. Senator Dhingra, who chairs the Senate Law and Justice Committee, said that while lawmakers may disagree on where on the criminal penalty scale drug possession should fall, they will likely designate it as either a misdemeanor or gross misdemeanor. But offering treatment “has to be the primary focus.” Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ted S. Warren)
Aberdeen Daily World
Westport links proposal undergoing review
State drops spring bear hunt
Bellingham Herald
Some Whatcom roads might not get plowed right away this winter. Here’s why
Cherry Point tax decision could be worth millions to Whatcom County
Whatcom child care tax takes the lead in latest ballot count
Capital Press
Easterday judge dismisses U.S. complaint against law firm
Columbian
Editorial: In Our View: Protect, grow Washington’s urban canopy
Editorial: In Our View: Declining college enrollments a troubling omen
Everett Herald
Medicare open enrollment ends Dec. 7
Driver shortage prompts Community Transit’s trip cut proposal
Comment: Every empty chair speaks to need for gun control
Comment: Count on abortion returning to the ballot in 2024
Journal of the San Juan Islands
San Juan County Council briefed on ferry updates (Lekanoff)
News Tribune
Opening statements in Pierce Sheriff Troyer’s trial pushed again. Here’s what’s next
Olympian
3 fire stations in West Thurston County are set to close after voters reject levies
Thurston sets public hearing on new district map as measure to expand commission passes
$16 million was spent by outside groups on the WA midterm. These 5 groups spent the most
Thurston County, state DES join Olympia’s effort to combat flooding from sea level rise
Thurston commission OKs rules allowing homeless camps to be permitted with flexibility
Olympia school district to launch new early childhood education program in 2023
Puget Sound Business Journal
‘Seattle is back,’ mayor declares at downtown tree-lighting ceremony
Why solutions to Seattle’s affordable housing shortage remain elusive
Seattle-area Ridwell workers vote to join union
Seattle Times
Seattle advocates reflect on life of Zoey Martinez, seek protection for trans community
What’s next for Washington’s drug possession law? (Dhingra, Davis)
WA attorney general seeks $1.5M to combat organized retail crime
Op-Ed: Without regular prison visits, WA lawmakers cannot address issues of incarceration (Simmons)
Skagit Valley Herald
Nearly all Skagit County ballots have been counted
Spokesman Review
Spokane Public Schools plans to ask voters to fund next round of new buildings
Spokane expected to get 8-12 inches of snow, mostly on Wednesday
Spokane property taxes to increase in 2023 after City Council overrides mayor’s veto
Tri-City Herald
Update | Snow, slick roads close I-84 both directions in east Oregon. Winter storm warning
Safety, new high schools and more at stake on Tri-Cities ballots. What districts are asking for
Wenatchee World
Douglas County PUD enters contract with Colville Tribes for summer Chinook rearing, transferring
Chelan County PUD closes Sage Hills Trails System until April for mule deer and other wildlife
Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima County, Yakama Reservation lift burn bans as air quality improves
Yakima County’s jobless rate ties for lowest ever in October
Hearing postponed for Yakima County solar projects
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Man charged with hate crime for yelling ‘China virus’ before headbutt
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Sea-Tac Airport security lines stretch into parking garage two mornings in a row
Cold weather shelters open across western Washington as wintry weather moves in
Washington to decommission COVID response site this week
UW releases report detailing potential effects of “Big One” on Western Washington bridges
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Cold weather shelters around western Washington open ahead of winter storm
Seattle City Council proposes $10 increase to vehicle license fees
Average Seattle gas price is 43 cents lower than last month
KUOW Public Radio
First snow of the season arrives in seattle
Seattle-area snow plow routes activated as first snow falls
Invasive crab population keeps booming in Washington
A new crisis line for Native people in Washington state
KXLY (ABC)
Spokane City Council considering cap on food delivery app fees
Spokane City Council overrides mayor’s veto of property tax ordinance
Q13 TV (FOX)
Staffing shortages to bring changes for Mt. Rainier National Park visitors this winter
WDFW: Nearly 250,000 invasive European green crabs removed from Washington waters
Crosscut
Bear with us: Grizzlies may be coming back to the North Cascades
MyNorthwest
100 Flights cancelled out of Sea-Tac as region braces for snow
Several schools delayed, closed as winter storms approach
Seattle students declare ‘victory’ in fight to fund mental health counselors
West Seattle Blog
CORONAVIRUS: Another West Seattle COVID-testing site shuts down