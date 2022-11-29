Submit Release
Media Advisory: The Current ‘Crime Wave’: Looking Beyond the Headlines

Increasing crime has been a constant media and election narrative, but actual crime data has shown more nuance than is often portrayed. To get a better understanding of current state and national crime trends, the Public Safety Committee has invited nationally recognized scholars and law enforcement experts for a work session to analyze crime trends, understand root causes, and identify potential solutions.

WHAT: Current Crime Trends in Washington and the U.S.: Understanding Root Causes and Identifying Solutions Work Session hosted by the House Public Safety Committee featuring:

WHEN: Friday, December 2, 8:00 – 9:00 A.M.

WHERE: House Hearing Room D, John L. O’Brien Building, 504 15th Ave SW, Olympia, WA 98501

The work session will also be broadcast on www.TVW.org.


