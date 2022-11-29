Submit Release
Learn How to Govern Cloud Application Security & Compliance on The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security

The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security

Moving applications and workloads to the cloud promises business benefits—along with security & compliance challenges.

— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner
HAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’re moving applications and workloads to the cloud or building cloud-native applications, you know it’s not all rainbows and unicorns when it comes to ensuring security and compliance across multiple public cloud environments.

What are the critical problems that enterprises need to solve for within cloud security? How can you manage all that so compliance requirements, security risks, and business objectives all align?

To talk about solving for security, compliance, and government in modern enterprise cloud environments, Fausto Lendeborg, cofounder and Chief Customer Officer at Secberus, joined the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast. The show is hosted by John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.

Topics discussed include:
• Why you need governance to establish security and not the other way around
• What is “governance as code” and why is it the answer to accelerating security and compliance into sync with development?
• The joys of auto-remediation for cloud security and compliance policy violations
• Addressing alert fatigue and false positives across your security products

If you’re looking to operationalize security and compliance best practices within your DevOps pipeline, this podcast episode with Secberus Co-Founder Fausto Lendeborg is packed with topical insights.

To hear this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.

About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology


