OnPoint Laboratories Joins Leafly Certified Labs Program

OnPoint Laboratories is the seventh lab to participate in the Leafly Certified Labs Program, a network of cannabis labs throughout the U.S. and Canada with a commitment to providing accurate and trustworthy product data to consumers.

Independently assessed for accuracy and quality by Leafly, OnPoint Labs represents the Arizona cannabis market and is the seventh lab to participate.

As a Leafly Certified Lab, our verified data will be utilized to build and expand the Leafly strain library and help consumers better understand the composition of their cannabis products,”
— Sam Richard, CEO of OnPoint Laboratories
SNOWFLAKE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPoint Laboratories (“OnPoint Labs” or the “Company”), an Arizona accredited and fully-licensed cannabis compliance testing laboratory, today announced it has joined the Leafly Certified Labs Program, a network of cannabis labs throughout the U.S. and Canada with a commitment to providing accurate and trustworthy product data to consumers. Independently assessed for accuracy and quality, OnPoint Labs is the seventh lab to participate in the program and the only lab representing the Arizona market.

“It is a privilege to be a part of a network that shares our commitment to transparency and science-backed results. As a Leafly Certified Lab, our verified data will be utilized to build and expand the Leafly strain library and help consumers better understand the composition of their cannabis products,” said Sam Richard, CEO at OnPoint Labs.

Leafly, the world’s leading cannabis resource, developed the program to combat testing inconsistency. By independently verifying cannabis lab data, Leafly ensures consumers receive credible and transparent results on its website from certified member labs.

OnPoint Labs is ISO accredited and ADHS certified, offering state required testing packages for cannabis flower, concentrates, extracts, edibles, and post-product compliance. Additional non-mandatory services are also available. For more information visit onpointlaboratories.com.

About OnPoint Laboratories:

OnPoint Laboratories is an ISO accredited and ADHS certified High Throughput Screening facility for cannabis compliance testing in Snowflake, Arizona. A member of the Leafly Certified Labs Program, OnPoint Laboratories is part of a network of U.S. and Canadian cannabis labs independently assessed by Leafly for accuracy and quality. Operating seven days a week, the laboratory provides state required testing packages for cannabis flower, concentrates, extracts, edibles, and post-product compliance.

Additional non-mandatory testing and beyond compliance services include soil testing, product development support, and onsite visits. The team’s science and compliance professionals are available to help determine critical control point vulnerabilities, share proper sampling techniques, environmental inspection tips, and more. OnPoint Laboratories is dedicated to providing reliable, compliant testing for the Arizona cannabis market with accurate, efficient, and timely results. To learn more, visit onpointlaboratories.com or call 928-457-0222.

