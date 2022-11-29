Get information on owning, shooting air rifles at Dec. 10 MDC program

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Air rifles can make great introductory firearms. They can help young shooters learn the fundamentals of gun safety and how to handle firearms.

People can learn more about shooting and caring for air rifles at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Learning to Shoot: Air Rifles – Beginner Level.” This free program will be from 9-10:30 a.m. on Dec. 10 at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. The program will have a classroom portion and a portion that will allow students to test their shooting skills on the firing range. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/187345

At the Dec. 10 program, Dalton Range Manager Mike Brooks will cover the fundamentals of handling and shooting BB and pellet guns, basic safety, and local programs available to air rifle shooters. People can use air rifles furnished by the Dalton Range staff or they can bring their own. People bringing their own air rifles should bring a minimum of 50 rounds of new ammunition for their firearm and they must follow the rules that are in place for all other firearms classes at the Dalton Range. Those are:

All firearms should be unloaded before arriving at the Dalton Range.

All firearms should be left in vehicles until the classroom portion of the program is dismissed and students are ready to move to the shooting range.

There should be no live ammunition or uncased firearms in the classroom.

In addition to air rifles, these rules apply to anyone attending the program who is carrying concealed-carry handguns or who has any other type of firearms on their person or in their vehicle when arriving at the Dalton Range.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.