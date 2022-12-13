PeopleReign Announces Fall 2022 System of Intelligence Platform Release

PeopleReign is a system of intelligence automating the lifecycle of service requests

Today, we’re announcing innovation that extends our industry-first system of intelligence and makes it easy to accelerate our customers’ and partners' vision for the future of work.” — Dan Turchin, PeopleReign CEO

PeopleReign, the industry-leading SaaS platform to automate IT and HR service, announced today the fall 2022 release of its flagship system of intelligence platform that now includes activity packs for Workday, deep integration with ServiceNow's Tokyo release including the ServiceNow Service Operations Workspace, and an enhanced AI model management system. The company continues to work with customers and partners in pioneering the post-ticket world where employees don't spend time struggling to get basic information and questions answered.

“Smarter IT and HR service leads to more confident live agents and happier employees,“ says Dan Turchin, PeopleReign CEO. “Today, we’re announcing innovation that extends our industry-first system of intelligence and makes it easy to accelerate our customers’ and partners' vision for the future of work.”

The fall 2022 release introduces the general availability of an activity pack for Workday. Workday customers can easily automate HR case management with AI and NLP. The activity pack integrates the leading Human Capital Management platform with the leading system of intelligence for employee service to treat every employee like a first-class citizen. Now, every interaction with virtual agents can be enriched with answers and insights that go beyond links or one-shot answers to FAQs.

Additionally, the fall 2022 release introduces deep integration with the ServiceNow Tokyo release and Service Operations Workspace. Combining the PeopleReign System of Intelligence with the Service Operations Workspace enables faster problem identification and resolution. PeopleReign Classify and Recommend are now embedded directly in the live agent console to reduce the mean time to resolve incidents.

The fall release also enhances the PeopleReign AI model management capability to help PeopleReign administrators manage AI tasks via a no-code self-service web interface. This makes it easier for companies to turn data into AI models and then predict the value of any field in any form in any application. PeopleReign incorporates this into the system of intelligence with the ability for customers to translate data into automated decisions without assistance from data science teams. Improved classification options reduce downtime for employees and give them back an hour a week to do more of what they love.

PeopleReign is used by many of the most sophisticated organizations in the world to automate IT and HR tasks and keep employees engaged and motivated at work.

