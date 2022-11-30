The United States Hispanic Business Council supports S. 1358/H.R. 2839 Bipartisan Border Solutions Act of 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), strongly supports S. 1358 / H.R. 2839 the Bipartisan Border Solutions Act of 2021.
According to US Customs and Border Protection data, fiscal year 2022 has seen more than 2 million migrants attempt to cross the border. Previous administrations have grappled with managing the flow of migrants fleeing humanitarian and economic crises, food shortages, and deteriorating conditions impacting the Western Hemisphere. While the need for discourse in conjunction with Mexico is critical, programs that provide immediate ease to the strain on federal resources and border cities are both moral and vital.
The USHBC strongly supports the sound measures of The Bipartisan Border Solutions Act of 2021. It offers critical steps in the right direction to support the most urgent needs. These include asylum processing, access to legal council, hiring additional support, and congressional oversight.
We commend the political courage of this bold bipartisan and bicameral bill established under the leadership of Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) along with Senator Krysten Sinema (D-AZ), and Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-TX) and Tony Gonzalez (R-TX).
We call on our elected officials, both Republican and Democrat, to cease political theatrics and take note of such efforts that place focus on collaboration to deliver sensible and immediate solutions.
"The USHBC applauds Senator Cornyn’s continued leadership throughout this process along with the commitments of Sen. Sinema, Rep. Cuellar, and Rep. Gonzalez. As friends to the leaders and advocates of this effort, we look forward to continuing our dialog and aiding the Senate and the House in seeing this bill to fruition," said Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHBC.
"We praise the thoughtful stewardship of John Cornyn on this critically important legislation that is good for the people of the Lone Star state and all Americans," said Marc Rodriguez, Legislative Co-Chair of the USHBC and Principal of Austin-based Texas Lobby Partners.
About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue.
Sabrina Leeloo Gonzalez
