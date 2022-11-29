EHCOnomics Sales Webinar is the Answer to All Selling Challenges
Find out what is wrong with traditional selling
Salespeople don't feel like they are selling, and more importantly, customers don't feel like they are being sold to. That is the real power of EHCOnomics. ”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder of EHCOnomics Edward Henry and his team have cracked the code for better selling, sales management, and sales training. They have removed the negative connotations and bad practices from the sales process and replaced them with the natural elements of engagement and partnership.
— Edward Henry
On Wednesday November 30, at 10 am EST, Edward Henry will explain the power of EHCOnomics Training program and its sales enablement resource hub. Edward Henry describes this as the last evolution of selling, building upon years of researching sales enablement and innovation from the past.
This webinar marks the pre-launch of EHCOnomics upcoming training platform release. This 30-minute webinar will cover EHCOnomics 5-rules and a 5-step framework, methods to managing engagement, adoption methods to include sales technologies, and how to reduce that costly sales waste by over 50 percent to help you increase revenue and profit without increased acquisition costs.
The fine print...
Organizations spend millions of dollars to try and identify the areas where their salespeople are losing engagement, where opportunities are going cold, and where it makes the most sense to focus their effort and time.
EHCOnomics is the resource to provide that management transparency, and proactive ability to identify who, what, when, where, and why, for how to spend valuable time and effort in your sales organization.
Please attend the EHCOnomics webinar PROMISE DELIVER PARTNERSHIP to learn more and get the answers you need to solve all your selling challenges.
Edward Henry
Edward Henry Company Ehco Ltd
+ 16477257575
email us here
PROMISE DELIVER PARTNERSHIP