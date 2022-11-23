The Sales Training Company that Stopped Training People How to Sell
We train people how to do something different from selling. It is called EHCOnomics.
We have seen adoption success from the moment we started to focus on how to develop mutual trust, and a common direction. That is the very definition of partnership.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales Reps embrace the learning because it doesn’t feel like selling.
— Edward Henry
The results are more powerful because customers don’t feel like they are being sold to.
EHCOnomics focuses on the WIN-WIN relationship, not the one-win relationships from current selling processes.
EHCOnomics teaches the important rules of engagement that selling does not address.
EHCOnomics is for companies that care to reach the highest level of relationship service.
EHCOnomics most powerful of many benefits are the results of transforming relationships to partnerships.
Join Edward Henry on November 30, 2022, at 10:00 am for an informative webinar on the power of EHCOnomics
Promise Deliver Partnership
EHCOnomics 5 Rules & 5 Steps to making it happen
EHCOnomics Sales Operating system that integrates with CRM to produce true sales intelligence and performance-based learning.
It was time for something more transparent. Something that discovered mutual expectations, and a common direction. Something that was different than what we were doing wrong since the days salespeople were called peddlers.
EHCOnomics is the only solution to enabling companies to meet the quality of their promise. Edward Henry promises that you will never see selling the same again after this webinar session on November 30th, Promise Deliver Partnership.
EHCO Edward Henry
Edward Henry Company
+1 647-725-7575
email us here