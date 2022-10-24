The Truth about Traditional Selling that Everyone Ignores

Ehconomics will be the last evolution of traditional selling because it is different from selling

Traditional selling had most of the right pieces but missed the most important elements to make sure that the basis of mutual trust is adopted and the accountability that every partnership requires.” — Edward Henry

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Traditional selling doesn’t work anymore, and something else was needed. That’s why the Edward Henry Company created EHCOnomics . The play on word comes from the Edward Henry CO logo to describe what Edward Henry says is different and better than traditional selling.The truth is in the pudding when you look at the habits of corporate culture and leadership. Companies have made extreme unnecessary investments into infrastructure and support systems because they know they cannot responsibly sell their product to the marketing they represent. This is the reason why customer service and customer support have become the defense department for a broken selling system.EHCOnomics is different from traditional selling from the beginning of the engagement. EHCOnomics focuses on that very win-win relationship that has been preached from the sales alter since sales training was a thing. The problem with traditional selling is that its process was never based on the very result that we have been looking for, for years.EHCOnomics adoption process is simple from the beginning because it doesn’t feel like selling. It is the process and rules of engagement required for partnership. It is only in a partnership that two parties can establish a common direction, not the old cliché “find things in common”, to reach that rare win-win result.The pilot success of this program has been above expectations, especially when Edward Henry Company compares adoption success to traditional selling before they started implementing EHCOnomics.Why does it not feel like Selling? EHCOnomics onboarding breaks the mold from the very beginning because it easily demonstrates the most common challenge affecting corporate performance. People are not trained to identify that they are on autopilot when they are giving instructions, agreeing to do things, and more importantly listening.EHCOnomics 5 & 5Rules of Engagement1. Don’t Rush2. Set Mutual Expectations3. Manage touchpoints efficiently4. Don’t give the customer work5. Always set next step/date/reminderFrom Relationship to Partnership1. Identify Opportunity2. Discovery3. Solution4. Agreement5. PartnershipEHCOnomics is about learning how to sell honestly. That doesn’t sound right when you hear it. It gets better, EHCOnomics considered technology as part of the adoption process. Why should salespeople learn selling, CRM, and other technologies separately? Salespeople need to be trained on how to sell with technology. EHCOnomics Partner Pulse workflow and design sets the company up for success. Complete opportunity pipeline, and the ability for management to see when salespeople are losing engagement.EHCOnomics next release of the EHCOnomics Resource Hub and Partner Pulse to provide performance-based learning through EHCOnomics CRM integration. Companies don’t have to lead revenue engagement in the dark any longer, they can turn the lights on with EHCOnomics.Learn more about EHConomics, Edward Henry Company, and upcoming events at https://edwardhenry.com/ and our upcoming World Record Breaking podcast this week called Exttreme EHCOnomics to raise support for communities in eastern Canada that have been devested by the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.

