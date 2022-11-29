MIT45 to Hold Black Friday Sale After Recently Launching E-commerce Platform
The first online event for the top kratom company is preparing for a record setting daySALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIT45 will be holding a Black Friday sale this year, after having recently launched their new e-commerce platform. The company is hoping to capitalize on the holiday shopping season by offering discounts on a variety of products. This is the first time that MIT45 has offered an online sale and they are expecting big things from their first online event.
For the past 3 years, MIT45 has solidified their reputation as the Gold Standard in the industry. They were recently named a Top 3 Innovative Company in 2022. They were recently recognized in LA Newswire for the excellent workplace culture developed over the previous couple of years and for leading the charge for the regulation of the industry.
2022 has been another year of massive growth for the premier kratom brand. The company recorded a sharp increase in revenue and profit, leading to double-digit YoY revenue growth. For the past 5 years the company has continued to strengthen their financial position and operational efficiency. The consistent innovations and gains in market share have solidified their position at the forefront of the industry.
The Black Friday sale will include free shipping on orders over $50 and bonus products for certain order volumes. The MIT45 e-commerce platform offers a user-friendly experience with easy navigation and fast checkout. Customers will also receive free products recently recognized as top of the market if they surpass the threshold of existing orders.
"We are excited to offer our customers a convenient way to shop online and get a great deal for Black Friday," said a spokesperson for MIT45. "The Black Friday sale is just the beginning as we have many great things planned for the future."
MIT45 is leading the charge in creating innovations in the kratom industry. Black Friday sale will be another notch in their cap this year after the acquisition of GoldenMonk has already proven to be a significant move forward for MIT45 and will only improve as the company aims to expand their e-commerce program resulting in a significant increase in market share.
You can learn more about MIT45 by going to MIT45. To learn about MIT45 wholesale opportunities and why it is the fastest-growing brand in convenience stores, go to Mit45Merchants.com
