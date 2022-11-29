ZELTWANGER LP expanding operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – ZELTWANGER LP, an innovative machine technology company, today announced plans to expand its operations in Charleston County. The company’s $12.5 million investment will create 24 new jobs.

Headquartered in Germany, ZELTWANGER LP is a leading manufacturing service provider for highly complex and precise machine parts worldwide. The company assembles and manufactures machine products and serves a wide portfolio of applications including plant engineering, automotive, e-mobility, medical technology, automation technology, the packaging industry and the aerospace industry.

Relocating within the county to 9551 Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston, ZELTWANGER LP’s new facility will accommodate additional production due to increased demand in the Charleston area.

The expansion is expected to be complete by the first half of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the ZELTWANGER LP team should visit the company’s careers page.

“This expansion demonstrates our long-term commitment to our customers and our investment in the future of this company. We are honored to provide further economic growth and new career opportunities for citizens within the community.” -ZELTWANGER LP President Juergen Goehner

“South Carolina has the ability to attract businesses from all over the world, and this announcement shows further proof of that. Congratulations to ZELTWANGER LP on their expansion in Charleston County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Companies like ZELTWANGER LP are leaders in South Carolina’s advanced manufacturing sector and prove to the world that our state has what it takes to produce cutting-edge products and materials. We appreciate the company's continued investment and creation of new opportunities within our borders.”-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“It is with marked excitement that we congratulate ZELTWANGER LP on their announcement to expand their presence in Charleston County. We strive to foster a receptive, business-friendly ecosystem designed for optimal growth opportunities.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor

