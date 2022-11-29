Troop F Weekly Report 11-21 to 11-27-22

Incident Type: false attached plates

Date: 11/24/2022

Town: FOrt Kent

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was driving through Fort Kent and observed a vehicle commit a traffic infraction. He stopped the vehicle and after an investigation found the registration plates were falsely attached. The driver was issued a criminal summons for the violation and the vehicle was towed from the roadway.

Incident Type: OAR

Date: 11/24/2022

Town: Frenchville

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was parked in Frenchville and observed a vehicle driving towards Fort Kent and recognized the driver. Suspecting he did not have a valid driver’s license, Tr. Desrosier contacted the RCC dispatcher, requested a license query, and found the man has a revoked driver’s license. The vehicle was stopped and he was issued a criminal summons for OAR and arranged to have a licensed driver come get him and his vehicle.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 11/23/2022

Town: Presque Isle

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Presque Isle and observed a vehicle pulling a trailer; the trailer did not have functional lights. A traffic stop was initiated and after an investigation, it was found the driver had a suspended driver’s license. Tr. Roy issued the man a criminal summons for OAS and a traffic warning for not having working lights on the trailer. A licensed driver came and got the man and his vehicle.

Incident Type: taser instruction

Date: 11/21-22/2022

Town: presque isle

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY, TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay and Tr. Rider conducted taser recertification for members of Troop F, at the Army National Guard facility in Presque Isle and Barracks in Houlton.

Incident Type: hunting violation

Date: 11/24/2022

Town: crystal

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was driving in Crystal when he observed a man shoot a deer from his pickup on the public way. Tr. Castonguay stopped to speak with the man, identified him, and called for a Game Warden to address the issue. .

Incident Type: OUI

Date: 11/25/2022

Town: Presque Isle

Trooper: CPL. KILCOLLINS

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Kilcollins was driving in Presque Isle when he noticed a vehicle in the ditch. Cpl. Kilcollins stopped to check on the occupants. Cpl. Kilcollins walked up to the driver’s window and asked the female driver to roll the window down.. Cpl. Kilcollins put the female driver through standardized field sobriety tests and the female was placed under arrest and transported to Presque Isle Police Department for an intoxilyzer test.. The female was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol and later bailed and released.

Incident Type: OUI

Date: 11/26/2022

Town: Mars Hill

Trooper: CPL. KILCOLLINS

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Kilcollins was called to a crash on Route 1A in Mars Hill. When Cpl. Kilcollins arrived on scene, he observed a vehicle that was in the bushes. Cpl. Kilcollins spoke with the male driver who was standing on the side of the roadway. Based on the crash and the smell of intoxicants Cpl. Kilcollins put the male through standardized field sobriety tests after which, the male was placed under arrest and transported to Presque Isle Police Department for an intoxilyzer test. The male was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol and later bailed and released.

Incident Type: PUBLIC RELATIONS

Date: 11/23/2022

Town: PATTEN

Trooper: TR. SAUCIER, TR. MERCHANT

Brief Synopsis: Every year, Jonathan Ellis, owner of Ellis Family Market in Patten and his employees team up with the Maine State Police to deliver Thanksgiving Day baskets donated by his store to needy families in the northern Penobscot /southern Aroostook County areas. This year, Jon donated a total of 40 baskets to area families. On Wednesday, Tr. Timmy Saucier and Tr. Laney Merchant assisted with the deliveries.

Incident Type: Warrant arrest

Date: 11/23/2022

Town: SHERMAN

Trooper: TR. saucier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier arrested a Stacyville man on an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear on charges of OUI, leaving the scene of an accident, and violation of conditional release. Tr. Saucier located the male at a local gas station and transported him to the Troop F barracks where he later made bail. He is due to appear in Houlton District Court in January.

Incident Type: Theft

Date: 11/23/2022

Town: hamlin

Trooper: Tr. Curtin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin began investigating a theft complaint in Hamlin. The victim called to report that her bank account information was compromised when she wire-transferred money for rent to her landlord overseas. She reported that unauthorized transactions totaling $10,000 had been withdrawn from her checking account. Tr. Curtin is working with the District Attorney’s Office to further this investigation. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Incident Type: theft

Date: 11/23/2022

Town: chapman

Trooper: tr. curtin