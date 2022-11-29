Submit Release
External merchandise trade statistics for October 2022

MACAU, November 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total merchandise export amounted to MOP1.16 billion in October 2022, up by 27.8% year-on-year. Value of re-exports (MOP1.03 billion) expanded by 38.9%, of which re-exports of Wine and Articles for casino jumped by 369.8% and 214.0% respectively, while those of Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products declined by 65.3%. Value of domestic exports (MOP131 million) dropped by 21.6%, of which domestic exports of Garments slid by 50.6% while those of Copper & articles thereof grew by 7.0%. Meanwhile, total merchandise import went up by 20.1% year-on-year to MOP12.74 billion; imports of Electronic components, Gold jewellery and Food & beverages surged by 188.4%, 117.3% and 74.0% respectively, whereas imports of Articles for casino and Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products fell by 37.5% and 22.4% respectively. Merchandise trade deficit in October 2022 totalled MOP11.58 billion.

From January to October this year, total value of merchandise export increased by 5.1% year-on-year to MOP11.29 billion, of which value of re-exports (MOP9.64 billion) and domestic exports (MOP1.66 billion) rose by 5.8% and 1.4% respectively. Total value of merchandise import decreased by 6.9% year-on-year to MOP115.06 billion. For the first ten months of 2022, merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP103.77 billion, down by MOP9.10 billion from MOP112.87 billion a year earlier.

Analysed by destination, merchandise export to Hong Kong (MOP8.64 billion) grew by 15.4% year-on-year from January to October 2022, whereas exports to the USA (MOP525 million) and the EU (MOP154 million) decreased by 7.1% and 0.6% respectively. Exports to mainland China fell by 29.0% year-on-year to MOP1.13 billion, of which exports to the Nine Provinces of the Pan Pearl River Delta (MOP978 million) shrank by 32.0%. Meanwhile, exports to the Belt and Road Countries (MOP357 million) expanded by 36.5%, while exports to the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP2 million) tumbled by 74.2%. Exports of Textiles & garments went up by 18.5% year-on-year to MOP1.53 billion while exports of Non-textiles rose by 3.3% to MOP9.76 billion.

By place of origin, merchandise import from the EU (MOP38.15 billion) and mainland China (MOP34.77 billion) in the first ten months of 2022 decreased by 2.8% and 12.7% respectively year-on-year. In contrast, imports from the Belt and Road Countries (MOP21.16 billion) and the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP838 million) increased by 5.2% and 45.9% respectively. Analysed by place of consignment, merchandise import from Hong Kong (MOP97.03 billion) fell by 8.6% year-on-year. Meanwhile, imports from mainland China grew by 4.9% to MOP14.07 billion, with imports from the Nine Provinces of the Pan Pearl River Delta (MOP13.67 billion) rising by 4.4%. Imports of Consumer goods went down by 4.9% to MOP83.91 billion, of which imports of Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products (MOP16.62 billion) and Watches (MOP8.17 billion) dropped by 19.6% and 17.3% respectively; on the other hand, imports of Food & beverages (MOP15.47 billion) rose by 32.3%. Imports of Fuels & lubricants (MOP5.23 billion) went up by 4.4%, whereas imports of Mobile phones (MOP9.41 billion) and Construction materials (MOP2.38 billion) dipped by 38.2% and 2.2% respectively.

External merchandise trade totalled MOP126.36 billion from January to October 2022, down by 6.0% compared with MOP134.36 billion a year earlier.

