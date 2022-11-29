Info Cubic Recognized Among Top Community-Minded Companies in Colorado

For the fourth straight year, Info Cubic has been named an honoree of The Civic 50 Colorado by CSR Solutions of Colorado and Points of Light

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the fourth straight year, Info Cubic has been named an honoree of The Civic 50 Colorado by CSR Solutions of Colorado and Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. The award recognizes Info Cubic as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in Colorado.

For four years, the Civic 50 Colorado initiative has provided a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills, and resources to drive social impact in their communities and company. The Civic 50 Colorado honorees are public and private companies with 15+ employees with Colorado operations and are selected based on four dimensions of their Colorado community engagement program, as determined by an annual survey – investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

“We’re honored to be among The Civic 50 in Colorado once again this year,” said Val Butler, Chief Operating Officer of Info Cubic, LLC. “We continuously strive to connect our business values with the needs of our community by encouraging our team members to make a difference through volunteer hours and charitable contributions.”

For more information about The Civic 50 Colorado and this year’s honorees, visit https://www.csrsolutionsco.org/aboutthecivic50colorado.html.

About Info Cubic Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Info Cubic provides pre-employment screening and drug testing to domestic and global clients. From its inception in 2002, the company has focused on offering first-class customer service, industry-leading turnaround times, maximum accuracy, and legal compliance expertise. Info Cubic’s easy-to-use, web-based service allows employers to request services, track orders, and securely retrieve and archive completed reports.

For additional information on Info Cubic, visit infocubic.com or call (877) 360-INFO (4636).