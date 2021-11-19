Info Cubic Named a Top Pre-Employment Screening Provider on Baker's Dozen List

Info Cubic named to HRO Today’s 2021 "Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings" as part of the "Overall Midsize Program Pre-Employment Screening Leaders."

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Info Cubic LLC, a leading employment screening company, has been named to HRO Today’s 2021 “Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings” as part of the “Overall Midsize Program Pre-Employment Screening Leaders” list. The annual Baker’s Dozen award is the industry’s largest customer service satisfaction survey, identifying the top enterprise and mid-size background screening firms. Info Cubic has a consistent track record, appearing on the Baker’s Dozen list six out of the last seven years. In the 2021 survey, the company received high marks in quality of service, breadth of service, and size of deal.

“We are honored to be ranked third overall on the 2021 Baker’s Dozen list of Midsize Program Pre-Employment Screening Leaders,” said Justin Den, Info Cubic’s CEO. “Our Client Service Ninjas take great care of our clients every day, answering the phone in three rings or less and responding to emails within less than an hour on average. This recognition reflects how our entire organization is focused on delivering quality service to our clients.”

About Info Cubic

Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Info Cubic provides pre-employment screening and drug testing to domestic and global clients. From its inception in 2002, the company has focused on offering first-class customer service, industry-leading turnaround times, maximum accuracy, and legal compliance expertise. Info Cubic’s easy-to-use, web-based service allows employers to request services, track orders, and securely retrieve and archive completed reports.

For additional information on Info Cubic, visit infocubic.com or call (877) 360-INFO (4636).