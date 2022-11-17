Info Cubic Named to 2022 HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List for Overall Enterprise Pre-Employment Screening Leaders

Info Cubic, a leading employment screening company, has been named to HRO Today’s 2022 “Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings”

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Info Cubic, a leading employment screening company, has been named to HRO Today’s 2022 “Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings” as part of the “Overall Enterprise Pre-Employment Screening Leaders” list. The annual Baker’s Dozen award is the industry’s largest customer service satisfaction survey, identifying the top enterprise and mid-size background screening firms.

Info Cubic has a consistent track record, appearing on the Baker’s Dozen list seven out of the last eight years. In the 2022 survey, the company received the highest score in the enterprise category for breadth of service, along with top marks for quality of service and size of deal.

“We are honored to attain a place on the Baker’s Dozen list of enterprise leaders,” said Justin Den, Info Cubic’s CEO. “This prestigious recognition is a reflection of our organization’s focus on delivering the highest level of customer service to our clients every day.”

To learn more about the 2022 Baker’s Dozen listing and methodology:

https://www.hrotoday.com/news/talent-acquisition/screening-selection/2022-hro-today-bakers-dozen-customer-satisfaction-ratings-pre-employment-screening/

About Info Cubic

Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Info Cubic provides pre-employment screening and drug testing to domestic and global clients. From its inception in 2002, the company has focused on offering first-class customer service, industry-leading turnaround times, maximum accuracy, and legal compliance expertise. Info Cubic’s easy-to-use, web-based service allows employers to request services, track orders, and securely retrieve and archive completed reports.

For additional information on Info Cubic, visit infocubic.com or call (877) 360-INFO (4636).