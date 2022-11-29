Submit Release
Regional Connection Events for Extended Learning Opportunity (ELO) Coordinators

Jobs for Maine Graduates (JMG) is hosting Regional Connection Events throughout Maine for ELO (Extended Learning Opportunity) Coordinators. Each event is held in-person where a light breakfast and lunch will be provided, as will opportunities to spend time sharing, connecting, and being inspired. Find a detailed schedule/program is available here.

The December schedule is as follows:

  • North Region – University of Maine at Orono on Dec 6th, 9am – 3pm
  • Central Region – Thomas College on Dec. 13th, 9am – 3pm
  • Southern Region – University of New England, Biddeford on Dec. 15th, 9am – 3pm

If you have a scheduling issue please feel free to join a region that is a different location from your school/organization.

