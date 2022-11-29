PSC Hears From Sunshine 811 on Protecting Underground Facilities



TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) learned the root cause of damages to Florida’s underground infrastructure today from Sunshine 811. Helping to protect our infrastructure, Sunshine 811 promotes education on excavator responsibilities and digging preparation.

“Striking a buried line could cause a service outage, personal injury, or property damage,” said PSC Commissioner Gabriella Passidomo. “Safe digging is everyone’s responsibility. Before your project, take a few minutes to call 811, and they will coordinate with your utility to mark your underground lines. This can help you avoid a costly and/or dangerous mistake.” Mark Sweet, Executive Director of Sunshine 811, discussed his program’s research into Florida’s infrastructure damage, finding that the leading cause behind infrastructure damage is not notifying utilities when starting a digging project, and the majority of damages reported are by hand tools. He also mentioned that through the program’s education and consumer outreach, the number of total citations issued for noncompliance decreased by 23 percent. John Kohnke, Domestic Security Coordinator, office of the State Fire Marshal, discussed the six steps to safe digging, activities considered as excavation, and Chapter 556 Florida Statues law, enforcement, and penalties. Sunshine 811 Sunshine 811 is a not-for-profit corporation designed to provide essential information on safe digging and preventing damage to underground facilities in Florida. The organization was established in 1993 by adopting the “Underground Facility Damage Prevention and Safety Act,” Chapter 556, Florida Statutes. Sunshine 811’s mission is to promote and facilitate excavation safety and underground utility damage prevention to make digging safe in Florida. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.