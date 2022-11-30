KOTV Brings the Fight to You42
New Network immerses fans into the world of boxing, bare knuckle fighting, and MMAATLANTA, GA, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital entertainment company You42 continues to expand its content reach, teaming up with 25-year combat sport veteran and CEO of RayNelo Management, Nelson Lopez, Jr. The result is KOTV, a new Network dedicated to giving fans behind-the-scenes access to both champion fighters as well as up-and-coming talent.
“In the world of fighting, advancing means never settling—you should always be reaching for the next rung,” said Lopez, Jr. “The KOTV Network isn’t just a place for us to showcase our content. Because we’re on You42, our partners and fighters have the chance to monetize in ways that aren’t available on other platforms. As far as our online presence goes, that’s the next level.”
The KOTV Network features content from some of the star fighters who work with Lopez, Jr., including Alycia “THE BOMB” Baumgardner, an American boxer who has held the WBC and IBO female super feather-weight titles since 2021. With a record of 13-1, including seven knockouts, Baumgardner was awarded the 2021 Female Knockout of the Year by the WBC for her fourth-round KO of champion Terri Harper. Videos on her channel will include fight highlights, interviews, and training workouts.
“Alycia is a fighter in every sense of the word, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to You42,” said You42 CEO Chris Moreau. “Nelson has done an amazing job cultivating talent inside the ring. Now, through KOTV on the You42 platform, these fighters will have a new way to reach their fans and capitalize on their brand.”
Also appearing on the KOTV Network is renowned boxer Kanat Islam. Boasting a professional record of 28-1, including 22 knockouts, Islam represented China as an amateur, winning bronze medals at the 2008 Summer Olympics, 2007 World Championships, and the 2006 Asian Games. Other featured fighters include BKFC Lightweight Champion Dat Nguyen, bare knuckle fighter Jarod “Kid Gatti” Grant, and retired UFC kickboxer Nicole Herrig.
In addition to Channels from its fighters, RayNelo Management will also be releasing content in the form of “Nelson’s Training Camp,” “RayNelo BTS,” and much more. To see everything the Network has to offer, head to KOTV, only available on You42.
About You42
You42 is a digital entertainment company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 2007, the company has created videos, animation, music, games, podcasts, and movies, establishing You42 as a globally recognized content creator. By granting full control to creators, You42 is rebooting the entertainment industry, reimagining an ecosystem that optimizes discovery, eases distribution fatigue, and generates new revenue streams. Please contact press@you42.com or visit you42inc.com for more information.
