Hartzell Extends Prop Discounts to Recreational Aviation Foundation Supporters
For Third Consecutive Year Through 2023
We are once again thankful for Hartzell's continued support of the RAF. We absolutely love this partnership. It’s a real benefit to current RAF supporters.”PIQUA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller will extend its $1,000 discount to supporters of the Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) on all new Hartzell backcountry airplane propellers, now through 2023, marking the third consecutive year of this discount. In addition to these savings, Hartzell is making a $250 contribution to the RAF mission for each of these special sales.
“We are excited to extend this special offer to RAF supporters, now for the third straight year,” said Hartzell President JJ Frigge. “In addition to providing this $1,000 discount, we will be donating $250 directly to the RAF for each plane propeller sold as a result of this special offer. This is an example of our support for the thrill of backcountry flying, and the RAF’s efforts to preserve aviation access,” he added.
RAF Chairman John McKenna said, “We are once again thankful for Hartzell's continued support of the RAF. We absolutely love this partnership. It’s a real benefit to current RAF supporters, and a welcome incentive to becoming a new RAF supporter."
Explorer, Voyager, Pathfinder, and Trailblazer Props
The backcountry propellers offered in this partnership include:
The Explorer – three-blade “Raptor” series carbon fiber composite – Available for a number of experimental aircraft.
The Voyager – three-blade Aluminum Scimitar – Optimized for the Cessna 180, 182, 185, and 206 fleets powered by certain Continental 470 engines, and Continental 520 and 550 engines under a recent STC.
The Pathfinder – three-blade “Raptor” carbon fiber composite – Available for the Cubcrafters XCub and Carbon Cub FX, as well as the Glasair Sportsman and several other experimental aircraft.
The Trailblazer – two-blade or three-blade carbon fiber composite – Available for various aircraft models from American Champion, American Legend, Aviat, Avipro, Cubcrafters, Glasair, Maule, and several other experimental aircraft.
Each of these propellers is designed to maximize performance for backcountry operations, including shorter take-off rolls and better climb rates.
About the Recreational Aviation Foundation
The RAF was founded by a group of Montana pilots who realized the threat of recreational airstrip closure was of national concern. They also recognized there was a need for a unified effort by pilots everywhere to protect public aviation access to places with recreational opportunities. The RAF, a 501(c)(3) organization, is dedicated to preserving and improving existing airstrips, and creating new public-use recreational airstrips throughout the United States. For more info see: https://theraf.org/.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Aviation’s flagship company is Hartzell Propeller, the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics, and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. President JJ Frigge heads the company, which is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information go to https://hartzellprop.com.
About Hartzell Aviation
The Hartzell Aviation name brings together an outstanding array of firewall forward companies and products under one umbrella, reinforcing the organizations’ core competencies and pursuit of improving General Aviation. The storied brands of Hartzell Aviation include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. Hartzell Aviation is committed to innovation and the continuous improvement of General Aviation products and services. The companies are guided by the overriding principle of Built on Honor, which reflects a commitment to quality, performance and support. Hartzell Aviation’s website can be found at https://hartzellaviation.com.
