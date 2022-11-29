New Scratch-Offs Coming Next Week

Super Santa: Players still have time to get on the Lucky List

JACKSON, MISS. – Just in time for the holidays, three new scratch-off games will be available Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Mississippi Lottery retailers.

$2—9s In A Line: Approximate overall odds are 1 in 4.62, with wins up to $20,000.

$5—Hit It Big: Approximate overall odds are 1 in 4.42, with wins up to $50,000.

$10—$10,000 Payout: Approximate overall odds are 1 in 3.83, and there are 50 prizes of $10,000.

$uper $anta

Players still have time to get on the Lucky List in the $uper $anta promotion, which launched Nov. 1.

The next drawing will be held Dec. 5. First-place prize winners in each drawing will win $10,000; second-place prize winners will receive $3,000; and third-place prize winners get $1,000. The final drawing will be held Dec. 27, 2022.

Mississippi Lottery Insiders will receive a special link to the entry form by email. Just sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider by clicking here to receive the special entry forms each week.

The promotion is open to anyone 21 years or older. There is no purchase necessary to win and buying Mississippi Lottery products does not increase the chance of winning. Each winning $uper $anta entrant will be notified by certified mail.

