AUTO24 opens the first public charging station for electric vehicles in Ivory Coast
AUTO24, the new African used car brand, backed by the Stellantis Group, installed the first public charging station for electric vehicles in the country.ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Wednesday 30 November 2022 - AUTO24, the new African used car brand, backed by the Stellantis Group, installed the first public charging station for electric vehicles in the country, in Abidjan, with the help of the local company EV.Tech.
Auto24 is the new platform to purchase and sell used inspected and certified vehicles in Ivory Coast. Officially launched in September 2022, Auto24 is a subsidiary of Africar Group, the leader in online automotive classifieds in Africa. Auto24 already offers more than a hundred used vehicles, all inspected and certified, that comes with a package of services never before seen in the used cars space in Africa, such as a six-month warranty extendable to one year, one year roadside assistance, one year insurance, one year maintenance with Autofast by CFAO, and other services.
Over the last ten years, the electric vehicles market has experienced strong growth all over the world, from 120,000 electric cars sold per year in 2012 to 120,000 electric cars sold per week in 2021, i.e. more than 6.6 million a year last year!
Propelled by the various energy crises and rising oil prices, the craze for electric cars continues to grow, and African consumers, and especially Ivorians, are listening and ready to follow the trend.
This is why Auto24, the African startup backed by the automotive group Stellantis, one of the world's leading car manufacturers and mobility providers, is preparing its entry into the world of used electric vehicles in Ivory Coast, and has just set up the first public electric car charging station locally, in Treichville, a municipality of Abidjan, in front of its head office and used car showroom.
Auto24 plans to support the supply, with the Ivorian company EV.Tech, of more than 5,000 terminals in the coming years and thus make the acquisition and use of electric vehicles very accessible to local consumers.
Ivory Coast is one of the most dynamic African economies, with an annual growth rate of nearly 7% per year over the past 10 years, and one of the most favourable markets for electric vehicles, thanks to one of the most ecological energy mixes on the continent. Indeed, with 42% of the country's energy production made up of green energy such as hydraulic, biomass and solar, the import of used electric vehicles, reconditioned and certified by Auto24 makes complete sense.
Thus, in view of the significant visibility of the country in the years to come, with many infrastructure projects and international events such as the African Cup of Nations in February 2024, Auto24 has decided to accelerate on electric vehicle adoption by local consumers.
Auto24 will offer from January 2023 a first range of used electric vehicles for individuals or businesses locally in Ivory Coast, such as Kia e-Soul, Kia e-Niro, Hyundai Kona electric and light commercial vehicles such as Hyundai Porter electric and Kia Bongo electric, sold in a pack including a complete installation of a charging station at the office or home. The company is already taking orders for equally high-end vehicles such as the Tesla Model 3.
All these vehicles will be both physically exhibited in the company's showroom in Abidjan, but also virtually on its www.auto24.ci website, and can be booked via a deposit by mobile money with Wave Mobile Money, one of the regional leaders.
“We are very proud with the entire AUTO24 team to push Ivory Coast and Sub-Saharan Africa in the electrification of its car fleet, by installing this first public charging station in the country, and thus encourage local consumers to have an interest in the topic. Especially since Ivory Coast has one of the greenest energy mixes on the whole continent, thanks to its production of electrical energy with hydroelectric dams in particular.” says Axel Peyrière, co-founder and CEO of Africar Group and AUTO24.africa.
