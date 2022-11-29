Tony Roma’s Implements Technology Solutions to Enhance the Customer and Franchisee Experience

The best in breed technology platforms were carefully selected to support the global expansion plans for all Romacorp., Inc. brands.

ORLANDO, FL, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romacorp., Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s® and Bones & Burgers, announced that several technology solutions have been implemented to enhance the customer and franchisee experience. The best in breed technology platforms were carefully selected to support the global expansion plans for all Romacorp., Inc. brands.

The technology solutions range from Oracle Netsuite to Rio SEO, addressing different aspects of the franchisee experience. Oracle Netsuite will serve as the payment portal for franchisees and serve as the core financial software for their global operations. Margin Edge was also implemented and integrated with Oracle Netsuite to provide a real time P&L visibility to corporate store leadership teams.

In a continued effort to create a strong financial and collaborative hub between Romacorp., Inc. and franchisees, FranConnect has been implemented. This portal for franchise sales and support will serve as a general repository for best practices, project management support, and real-time feedback from visit audits. The Rio SEO platform will provide additional support to franchisees by monitoring reviews and providing responses to customer inquiries. The full suite of reputation management tools will be available to all current and future franchisees.

Finally, the company has launched Paradox, a recruitment platform that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to help engage, screen, and ultimately hire the best talent for the Tony Roma’s and Bones & Burgers locations. Recruiting top talent is a priority for Romacorp., Inc. to ensure the optimal service experience is delivered by their frontline teams.

Darren Gino, Romacorp., Inc. Chief Technology Officer commented, “By investing in these technology tools, our franchisees will receive the optimal level of support and collaboration needed to fuel their success, and our customers will benefit from the consistent service and food quality that has defined our brand for decades. The efficiencies gained will be a game changer for our current and future locations.”

Ramon Bourgeois, Romacorp., Inc. Chief Executive Officer (acting) added, “As we continue to expand the Tony Roma’s brand into new markets and soon launch Bones & Burgers, we are keenly focused on delivering the best possible franchisee and customer experience in the industry. This technology investment supports that goal and help each of our brands continue to delight our loyal fan base of customers.”

These implementations have taken place during Tony Roma’s 50th Anniversary Year which has been one of tremendous invigoration. Earlier this year, it was announced that Romacorp, Inc. plans to open 200 locations over the next decade, including the launch of Bones &. Burgers, its new, fast-casual brand. Tony Roma’s locations leveraging this new prototype are on track to open early in 2023.

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma’s restaurants, the world’s largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs, and Bones & Burgers. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Tony Roma’s is present in 20 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma’s restaurant opened 50 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information visit www.tonyromas.com or follow the company at https://www.facebook.com/TonyRomas/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/tonyromas/, and https://www.instagram.com/tonyromas/.

