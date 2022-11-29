The 3rd Intetics & AWS Joint Webinar “Monitor at Scale Your Serverless Application on AWS” Is Out on YouTube
Monitoring and observability of serverless applications on AWS: the 3rd Intetics & AWS webinar is out on YouTube.NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An essential step in establishing operational excellence in the cloud is to consider how to monitor the health of Amazon Web Services workloads. Lack of consistent monitoring and observability impact resources availability and resiliency and can even add risk to business. It also influences the ability to respond and remediate failures in the case of outages. The purpose of the 3rd webinar in the AWS & Intetics joint series is to explain how to monitor serverless applications on AWS. Its recording is now available on YouTube.
On November 17, Matheus Arrais, AWS Sr. Partner Solutions Architect, and Sergey Dudal, Intetics PM/Cloud Solutions CoE (Centers of Excellence) Leader, hosted the 3rd AWS series webinar titled “Monitor at Scale Your Serverless Application on AWS.”
The speakers uncovered the following topics:
• What’s observability and the AWS services to manage it. Monitoring is more than just watching for failures. It also covers such questions as “is the application performing as expected”; “do customers get the right user experience”; and “what is the business impact”. All those aspects are important, and monitoring if there was a failure or not is just one of the steps. The webinar also discloses the three pillars of observability.
• AWS Services for monitoring. Experts dived into the breadth and depth of such AWS monitoring services as CloudWatch and X-Ray.
• An example of monitoring serverless applications on AWS. Matheus described what and how one can monitor with AWS and demonstrated how to do this.
The importance of the topic comes from the fact that many organizations face several challenges when they start working with serverless. They are the following:
• Monitoring. Serverless applications usually include many components, services, and configurations, so it is tough to monitor them. In the webinar, there is a proposition of AWS to tackle this challenge.
• Full continuous deployment. Proper efficient control over full continuous deployment is one more problem clients face.
• Cost-efficiency. When clients start building traditional cloud solutions, particularly those who have never had experience with the cloud before, usually think serverless costs more than running resources on premise.
That is not true. Serverless applications cost less than traditional cloud, like EC2-based applications or running resources on-premises. With serverless, clients pay only for the resources that they use. Moreover, while monitoring apps at scale on AWS, one can put more time into business logic, making sure they are addressing properly the core needs. More information is available here.
