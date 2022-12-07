CyberQ Group has been named one of the SVC2UK's 2022 Scale-Up Club Cohorts
"We are thrilled and honoured to be part of the Scale-Up Club this year. The club is a catalyst for growth and innovation, connecting companies across the UK.”WEST MIDLANDS, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Silicon Valley Comes To The UK. (SVC2UK) Scale-Up Club is a group of high-growth and innovative tech companies from across the UK, and we're honoured to have been selected for inclusion alongside so many other amazing firms. We look forward to making the most of this opportunity throughout the year as we share insights with other leaders in our industry. The SVC2UK Scale-Up Club is a curated ecosystem of high-growth tech companies. It enables members to connect, collaborate and learn from each other through regular events, mentoring opportunities and peer-to-peer support.
"We are thrilled and honoured to be part of the Scale-Up Club this year. The club is a catalyst for growth and innovation, connecting companies across the UK. We look forward to sharing our experiences, learning from others and building on our knowledge of how we can become even better businesses," enthused Chris Woods, CyberQ Group founder and CEO.
We've also been selected as finalists in two categories of the Cyber Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs). The two categories are:
1) Outstanding Cyber Security Team of the Year [Security Operation Centre and Incident Response].
2) Outstanding Cyber Security Partnership with Zinc Systems [Cyber & Physical Security].
The OSPAs are the leading awards for security professionals, assessing and celebrating excellence in the field. We're delighted to have been selected as finalists in these categories and look forward to celebrating with our peers at the Awards ceremony on 15th December 2022.
And if we didn’t have enough to be excited about, our very own Julie Pearl Matira, who is CyberQ Group’s Security Operations Centre (SOC) and Incident Response Manager who was recently featured in the Hays podcast “How Did You Get That Job”. Hays is our strategic partner and this podcast focuses on Julie's dedication to the security industry which led to her success in a challenging environment. She talks about her career path, certifications she has gained (and the advantages which these have given her), an account of her successful career to date, experiences as a woman in the tech industry, what being a leader has taught her about herself and what the future holds for SOC roles around the world.
Click on this link to listen to the podcast:
