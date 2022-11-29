CyberQ Group - Business Growth Drives Global Identity
Chris Woods, Founder CyberQ Group, welcomed the move. "The business is in an exciting growth phase. Aside from the global growth in our core business, 2023 will see our cyber innovation going global.”WEST MIDLANDS, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberQ Group - Business Growth Drives Global Identity
The Cincinnati-based Cyber Security Service provider will now run under the global CyberQ Group banner, mirroring the Groups approach in the UK, APAC, Australia, and the Far East. As international players increasingly consider the specialized expertise of CyberQ Group, the cross-border consistency of the brand is important to securing the immediate acceleration of market share in the US and elsewhere.
From the company's headquarters in Blue Ash, Ohio, Carol Watson, Acting CEO , explained, "The Group's depth of resource is more readily understood by our customers and partners when delivered under a single global brand. The innovation hub in England, our center of excellence in Manila, and partners across the globe, are a potent mix that is key to corporate risk management. Delivering under the CyberQ Group banner across the United States gives our customers and partners clear visibility of our strength and agility in delivering to their ever-evolving needs.
Speaking from Birmingham, West Midlands, UK, Chris Woods, Founder and CEO of CyberQ Group, welcomed the move. "The business is in an exciting growth phase. Aside from the global growth in our core business, 2023 will see innovation for us in the financial sector and the links between physical security, IT, IoT and OT. As we meet these client-driven demands, it makes sense to be seen as a single global brand. From our humble beginnings, we have built a powerful team and having our US colleagues in CyberQ Group livery is a very proud moment for me as a Founder".
Mahendra Vora, Executive Chairman of Vora Ventures, commented, "The logic of a single brand in this now global market is clear. CyberQ Group has a strong track record, heritage, and an ambitious vision for growth. With the company's reach across the Far East and APAC, taking on the CyberQ Group branding adds to our offer in the US market, underlining our strength and expertise. CyberQ Group is a natural fit within Vora Ventures' portfolio of software, services, and infrastructure companies. We are proud of our role in growing a business that expertly guides organizations worldwide in mitigating risk to avoid the cost and reputational damage of a breach".
