CyberQ Group Celebrates 3 Milestones: Wins HSBC Expansion & Growth Award, Record Q1 Performance, Best Places to Work

CyberQ Group Celebrates Triple Milestone: Wins HSBC Expansion & Growth Award, Record-Breaking Q1 Performance, Birmingham’s Best Places to Work

Winning the HSBC Expansion and Growth Award for the West Midlands is a testament to the relentless drive of our team.” — Chris Woods - CyberQ Group CEO

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberQ Group , the award-winning, venture-backed cybersecurity leader, has today announced a historic triple-milestone that cements its position as a commercial powerhouse, a technical leader, and a premier regional employer. The firm has been officially named the winner of the FSB HSBC Expansion and Growth Award for the West Midlands—securing a spot in the National Finals in London this June—while simultaneously reporting its strongest financial quarter on record and being named a finalist for the Birmingham Best Places to Work Awards (20 - 100 employees).These accolades arrive during a period of hyper-growth for the firm, which recently moved its global headquarters to the West Midlands Cyber Hub at Millennium Point. The recognition highlights CyberQ Group’s unique ability to scale a high-velocity global technology business while maintaining an inclusive, "people-first" culture that sets a new standard for the Midlands tech sector.A Record-Breaking Start to 2026The first quarter of 2026 has marked a phenomenal start to the year for CyberQ Group, characterised by a series of high-profile global achievements and record-breaking financial performance. Q1 2026 has officially been recorded as the strongest quarter in the company’s history, driven by a surge in international demand for the firm’s specialised resilience services.Central to this momentum was the firm’s inclusion in the prestigious Global RegTech100 for 2026. This recognition identifies CyberQ Group as one of the world’s most innovative technology providers that every financial institution needs to know about.Building on this technical validation, CEO Chris Woods recently completed a landmark Global Expansion Tour, spanning three continents in just five weeks. The mission commenced in India alongside West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker, followed by a two-week leadership residency in the Philippines, and concluded with the UK–Africa Tech Immersion in South Africa. This tour was not only a showcase of "UK Sovereign Capability" but also a commercial success, resulting in significant new international client acquisitions and the strengthening of the firm’s 24/7 "Follow-the-Sun" operational network across Birmingham, Manila, and Johannesburg.The Road to London: A National Milestone for ExpansionThe HSBC Expansion and Growth Award specifically recognises businesses that have demonstrated a sustainable yet aggressive growth trajectory. For CyberQ Group, the regional win is a validation of its transition from a boutique Birmingham consultancy into a global authority in cyber resilience. Having outperformed the best in the West Midlands, the firm will now travel to London in June 2026 to compete for the ultimate national title.The growth has been anchored by the proprietary ‘Q’ Platform, an AI-driven engine that automates threat detection and response. Unlike traditional "headcount-heavy" security models, the 'Q' Platform allows CyberQ Group to scale its protection across critical national infrastructure, higher education, and the legal sector without sacrificing technical integrity. This lean, technology-first approach was a central factor in the judging panel's decision to name CyberQ Group as the regional winner and national contender.Scaling the "Follow-the-Sun" ModelA core component of the HSBC award win is CyberQ Group’s international footprint. The firm has successfully established a "Follow-the-Sun" operational model, with synchronized hubs in the UK, the Philippines, and South Africa.This operational maturity demonstrates that CyberQ Group is not merely a local success story, but a scalable global enterprise. By utilising the differing time zones of its global hubs, the firm provides a level of service and availability that traditionally required far larger teams, representing a highly efficient use of resources that impressed the HSBC growth auditors and paved the way to the June National Finals.Chris Woods, CEO of CyberQ Group, commented:"Winning the HSBC Expansion and Growth Award for the West Midlands is a testament to the relentless drive of our team.To be heading to the National Finals in London this June is a proud moment for our home city of Birmingham. Our record-breaking financial results in Q1 prove that our 'Made in Birmingham' AI is not only a world-class security tool but a powerful commercial engine."Culture as a Competitive Moat: Birmingham Best Places to WorkWhile the technical growth of the business has captured national attention, it is the shortlisting for Birmingham’s Best Places to Work that reflects the "soul" of the organisation. In the competitive "Medium Company" category (20-100 employees), CyberQ Group has been recognised for its commitment to transparency, a flat management hierarchy, and professional development.The firm has eschewed traditional corporate bureaucracy in favor of an agile model where every employee has direct visibility to the leadership team, including CEO Chris Woods and Chairman Brian Hall.A Unified Vision for the FutureBy securing the FSB HSBC award and reporting a record financial Q1, CyberQ Group has proven its commercial viability and aggressive scaling potential on a UK-wide stage. By being shortlisted for Best Places to Work, it has proven its cultural sustainability and its role as a destination employer. Together, these milestones signal the emergence of CyberQ Group as the definitive anchor of the West Midlands cyber cluster, attracting both global investment and elite local talent to its headquarters at Millennium Point.About CyberQ GroupCyberQ Group is an award-winning, elite cybersecurity provider specialising in "Cyber Resilience." Headquartered in Birmingham, the firm utilises its proprietary AI 'Q' Platform and a global "Follow-the-Sun" operational model with hubs in the UK, Philippines, and South Africa. As a dual CREST-certified provider, ISO27001 certified and winner of the 2026 FSB HSBC Expansion & Growth Award (West Midlands), CyberQ Group protects high-stakes environments for a global client base.

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