CyberQ Group Earns Elite CREST SOC Accreditation; Strategic India Trade Mission while leading Cyber Training via TESDA.

Achieving CREST certification for our Global SOC is a milestone that speaks to our relentless pursuit of Cyber excellence.”
— Chris Woods, CEO and Founder at CyberQ Group
BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberQ Group Achieves Elite CREST SOC Accreditation; Expands Global Reach During Strategic India Trade Mission and delivers Cyber Skills Development with TESDA.

CyberQ Group, the award-winning cybersecurity leader and member of the Global RegTech100 for 2026, today announced its formal accreditation as a CREST Certified Global Security Operations Centre (SOC). This prestigious "gold standard" accreditation—combined with the firm’s existing CREST status for Penetration Testing—cements CyberQ Group as one of the few elite global providers capable of delivering fully accredited, high-integrity technical assurance across the entire cyber lifecycle. This milestone, which also includes the firm’s ISO 27001 certification, follows its recent shortlisting for the Birmingham Chambers Award in innovation.

The announcement comes as CyberQ Group joins West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker and a delegation of the region's most innovative businesses on a high-profile trade mission to India. The visit is designed to strengthen the "Living Bridge" between the UK and India, specifically focusing on securing the critical infrastructure and logistics networks that underpin the multibillion-pound economic corridor between the two nations.

Certified Excellence in Global SOC Operations

CREST accreditation is the international benchmark for technical security providers. For CyberQ Group, achieving this certification for its SOC operations signifies that its proprietary ‘Q’ Platform, its global "Follow-the-Sun" model, and its expert analysts have been rigorously audited for technical competence and data security.

"Achieving CREST certification for our SOC is a milestone that speaks to our relentless pursuit of excellence," said Chris Woods, CEO of CyberQ Group. "When we meet with partners in India and across the globe, we are now backed by the world's most rigorous technical standard. This gives our international clients total certainty that our AI-driven SOC isn't just fast—it's built on a foundation of globally recognized integrity."

Strengthening the UK-India Digital Corridor

The delegation, led by Mayor Richard Parker, included high-level meetings with major financial institutions like ICICI Bank and the NSE India (National Stock Exchange of India), which processes 14 billion trades daily. CyberQ Group also made valuable connections at 63 Moons and attended an event addressed by Harjinder Kang, His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for South Asia.

By combining its elite Penetration Testing capabilities with its new Certified SOC status, CyberQ Group offers a unified "Shield" for international partners, moving beyond simple compliance to true, evidence-based resilience.

Global Reach: Investing in the Philippines' Cyber Workforce

Further solidifying its global presence and commitment to skill development, CyberQ Group yesterday, March 11, 2026, presented to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in the Philippines. TESDA is the government agency tasked with managing and supervising technical education and skills development (TESD) in the Philippines. The presentation detailed CyberQ Group's training courses and support for TESDA, reflecting the company’s commitment to developing technical talent in the region. This initiative leverages the firm’s operational hub in the Philippines, which is a critical part of its global "Follow-the-Sun" model.

About CyberQ Group

CyberQ Group is an elite cybersecurity provider specializing in comprehensive "Cyber Resilience," delivering fully accredited, high-integrity technical assurance across the entire cyber lifecycle. The firm's service model is built on two pillars: its existing elite status for Penetration Testing and its newly acquired CREST Certified Global Security Operations Centre (SOC) accreditation. These offerings are unified by the proprietary, AI-driven ‘Q’ Platform to provide clients with an integrated "Shield" that moves beyond simple compliance to achieve evidence-based resilience. This global assurance is supported by a "Follow-the-Sun" operational model, utilizing hubs across the UK, Philippines, and South Africa to protect high-stakes environments, including critical national infrastructure, legal services, and higher education.

